Anytime Fitness Has Free 1-Day Passes, Give Yourself A Head Start To Get In Shape

Anytime Fitness Has Free 1-Day Passes

After ascending to adulthood, many of us find ourselves saddled with a lot more responsibilities. We’d get a little antsy when it’s time to make social plans or commit to something for the long term.

By the latter, we aren’t referring to relationships, but fitness memberships.

Getting started is always the hardest, but a trial may ease your mind into a new routine. Anytime Fitness – also known as Your Health and Fitness Partner – has 1-day passes for you to have a taste of what it’s like to be fit for a day, free of charge.

Perhaps this is the head start that you’ll need. Here’s more on what you can expect from a place that’s open 24/7/365.

Train & hit your goals with Anytime Fitness coaches

Getting started in the gym can make a newbie feel like a fish out of water.

Amidst the huffing and puffing of fellow gym rats skilfully hustling their way through each routine, you’d probably spend a good 10 minutes wondering how everything works.

Spend less time questioning and more time actually werkin’ out with an Anytime Fitness trainer.

You’ll have access to personalised coaching, so you know how to move correctly and burn calories efficiently. They’ll even have it all planned out for you based on your body goals.

We know it’s hard to stay disciplined when work stretches beyond 7pm on most days, and you’re more likely to nua at home instead.

That’s why having a trainer holds you accountable as they gently nudge you to work towards a stronger, healthier version of yourself.

Cardio, circuit training & muscle building equipment

With our packed schedules and endless meetings, getting to the gym is a win in itself. Once you’re there, the next step is to get the most out of your gym sesh.

Whether you’re going to the gym to shed that beer belly, build rock-hard abs, or simply improve your endurance, Anytime Fitness has a diverse range of equipment.

For those looking to rid themselves of that extra fat gained from snacking all day, just hop right on their cardio machines.

Here’s a list of what’s available:

Treadmills

Exercise cycles

Spin bikes

Rowing machines

Stair climbers

Elliptical cross-trainers

If you’re hoping to bulk up or tone your muscles to get that beach bod before your next Sentosa visit, there are also plenty of weights and strength training machines available:

Barbells

Free weights

Circuit training equipment

Plate-loaded machine

Squat racks

Deadlift platforms

Many of us have gotten used to functional training throughout our ‘Circuit Breaker’ home workout days. It’s always good to incorporate these into workouts, especially with the wide selection of equipment you’ll have at your disposal:

Battle Ropes

Bosu

Dumbbells

Medicine balls

TRX

Multi-functional rack

Jump ropes

Plyometric boxes

Kettlebells

Resistance bands

Your muscles may burn, but the shiok feeling you get after conquering a tough workout is supremely rewarding.

Accessible support at home or online 24/7

Getting out of the sedentary rut and embarking on your fitness journey is a huge step.

Along the way, you might struggle to find the motivation to stick to your exercise plan. But you’re not alone in this.

The Anytime Fitness community has got you covered. The gym provides support to members 24/7, whether you’re at home or the gym.

Simply call on a staff member or whip out the Anytime Fitness app to get the help you need to keep you moving forward.

We all know pursuing a healthy and sustainable lifestyle encompasses much more than just workouts.

With digital platforms like AF connect, members can also get access to lifestyle content like easy recipes and mental health tips, making it easier than ever to stay on the right track.

Plus, with these platforms accessible anywhere and over 3,000 gyms around the world, you can keep to your fitness goals, even when you finally get on that long-awaited flight for your vacation.

Free Anytime Fitness 1-day passes at 80 outlets

As the name suggests, Anytime Fitness opens its doors to members and visitors 24/7, all year round. To better capture their expanding services, the gym has rebranded their slogan to Your Health and Fitness Partner.

Once you’re a member, your key unlocks not only instant access to 80 outlets islandwide but also access to the brand’s digital platforms.

The newest of which is AF Connect, launched on 1 Apr. Members can tap on curated lifestyle content and workouts with global fitness brand Les Mills. You’ll also get exclusive member perks and discounts.

Ryan Cheal, who is Anytime Fitness Asia Chief Operating Officer for Core Market, said they aspire to make health and fitness more accessible with the online platform.

“Our members can get the best education on nutrition, recovery, mental health, and workouts on this platform, which is free for all members,” he related.

But if the gym is still your preferred location, newbies can give Anytime Fitness gyms a shot by taking some time for a trial run with their free 1-day passes.

You can cop your pass here by choosing your nearest gym and filling up your contact deets.

For regular workout tips and motivation, hit up Anytime Fitness’ socials on Facebook and Instagram.

Work towards a stronger you in 2022

Fitness shouldn’t be seen as a pastime or habit—it’s a way of life, and a rewarding one at that. After all, we’re pretty sure you already know the benefits of regular exercise by now.

You can lose weight, build muscles, boost stamina, and have a toned physique. Beyond that, you’ll also get to improve blood circulation, enhance flexibility, and strengthen your heart.

All you have to do is get started. Cheers to the day you can confidently lift a barbell on your own and feel like a total champ.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Anytime Fitness.

Featured image adapted from Anytime Fitness and Anytime Fitness Buona Vista on Facebook and Facebook.