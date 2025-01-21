Japanese aquarium places cardboard cutout visitors on tank after sunfish falls ill from loneliness

Japanese aquarium places cardboard visitors on tank after sunfish gets lonely

An aquarium in Japan had to get creative by making cardboard cutout visitors for its sunfish after it fell ill due to loneliness.

On 3 Jan, Kaikyokan Aquarium made an odd update on X about their popular sunfish that went viral.

Fish gets no visitors after aquarium undergoes renovations

According to The Mainichi, the aquarium located in Shimonoseki closed down for renovations on 1 Dec.

Before the shutdown, the sunfish was quite popular and it’d often get curious about the many people who showed up to see it.

“The sunfish was popular (among visitors) before the renovations,” said one of the aquarium staff. “It’s curious and would swim up to visitors when they approached the tank.”

But renovations took away all those curious visitors. As a result, the fish stopped eating and began rubbing its body against its tank.

Concerned by its sudden shift in behaviour, many staff suspected the sunfish had gotten ill due to parasites or digestive issues. However, one staff member suggested that the sunfish had simply gotten lonely.

Cardboard cutouts for lonely fish

On 8 Dec, Kaikyokan staff made cutouts of people’s faces attached to their uniforms and placed them on the tank.

Some staff even waved to it in an effort to cheer it up, according to CNN.

Within one day, the sunfish began eating jellyfish again and gradually recovered.

“It may have become lonely due to the sudden absence of visitors, which could have contributed to its health issues,” one staff member said.

The sunfish received generous support from Japanese netizens after the aquarium’s X post went viral. Many commenters found the sunfish incredibly endearing, even promising to visit the fish once the aquarium reopens this summer.

“I hope many people take interest in the sunfish, and when the renovation work is finished, I’d like visitors to wave to it in front of the tank,” said aquarium staff.

