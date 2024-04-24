Customer claims Arab Street restaurant delivered spoiled mutton biryani after she ordered S$255 worth of food

Customer says Arab Street restaurant sent her spoiled mutton biryani

On 17 April, a customer took to Complaint Singapore on Facebook to claim that a restaurant at Arab Street sent her spoiled mutton biryani.

She had ordered S$255 worth of food, none of which turned out to be edible.

Sharing details of the incident online, the OP asked if anyone had experienced something similar from the same restaurant.

Customer claims she received spoiled mutton biryani

In the Facebook post, the OP said she received the delivery for this year’s Hari Raya celebration.

Besides not being edible, the food allegedly emitted a strong, foul odour.

The OP alleged that the worst part of the experience, though, was the restaurant’s refusal to refund her for her order.

This was reportedly due to her sharing her experience online and posting a review.

She also noted that the restaurant had received other similarly negative reviews online.

“Apparently their customer service is terrible,” the OP said. “And they had been suspended once by SFA also in 2020.”

The OP concluded her post by admitting that she should have read the reviews of the eatery before ordering from them, labelling the experience as “disappointing.”

Netizens share similar experiences

The post has since gained a significant number of comments, with one user recalling that he saw someone else share a similar incident at the same restaurant.

Another netizen said that they also received food that went bad from a different outlet but upon being contacted, the restaurant never followed up with them.

Others claim they would now stop patronising the eatery.

MS News has reached out to the restaurant and the OP for more information.

