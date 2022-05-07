Army Open House Will Return In May, Visitors Can Ride Combat Vehicles & Become Marksmen

Army Open House To Come Back After 5 Years, Will Be Held At F1 Pit Building

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) plays a vital role in Singapore’s defence, but many civilians may not know much about it, especially if they haven’t or are yet to serve national service.

As Singaporeans, we should make it a point to know and understand more about this pillar of the nation.

That’s why it’s good news that the Army Open House is returning after five years.

Besides informing visitors, the event also seeks to engage and enthrall by allowing them to take part in fun activities like riding combat vehicles and becoming marksmen.

Army Open House from 28-30 May

In a Facebook post on Friday (6 May), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the Army Open House 2022 (AOH2022) will take place from 28 to 30 May.

Like the previous one in 2017, it’ll be held at the F1 Pit Building.

Thereafter, it will move to two heartland locations — namely Punggol (3 to 5 Jun) and Bishan (10 to 12 Jun).

Main exhibition has 13 zones

According to a AOH2022 fact sheet by Mindef, the main exhibition at the F1 Pit Building will have 13 zones, including a Drone Arena, one where you can Be A Marksman, as well as a Kids Zone.

Some of the highlights include:

1. Our Army Platforms

Visitors may pose for Insta-worthy photos with the SAF’s various combat, combat support, and combat service support platforms. Army personnel will also help provide some interesting facts about them.

Singaporeans will also get to the see the Hunter up close — its the Army’s newest armoured fighting vehicle.

2. Battle Rides

Rather than just pose for photos, visitors will get to sit in the military platforms and take them for a ride.

For example, they can ride in vehicles like the Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicle, Bionix Armoured Fighting Vehicle, and Peacekeeper Protected Response Vehicle.

They’ll also get to take to the waters of Marina Bay on the M3G military raft and fly high in the sky in the Chinook helicopter.

3. Be A Marksman

Visitors will be able to fire an SAR 21 rifle at the Firing Range.

They can also team up to play a simulated five-on-five combat game.

4. Drone Arena

Those into drones may bring their own and fly them at an indoor enclosure in the F1 Pit Building.

However, they must weigh less than 250g.

5. Soldier Strong Obstacle Course

Visitors can have an inkling of the Standard Obstacle Course that soldiers undertake by participating in the Soldier Strong Obstacle Course Challenge, which is designed to allow kids to take part alongside adults.

There will be 11 stations including the tyre field, low wall, balancing beam and low rope & ladder.

Thus, children can unleash their inner warrior and test their mettle even before they go to NS.

6. Army Showcase

Singaporeans who regularly watch the National Day Parade will know that the Red Lions are a surefire hit every year.

Visitors to AOH2022 will be able to see them in the flesh at the Army Showcase, along with the SAF Band and military vehicles.

For the first time, the showcase will be divided into a Day Showcase and a Night Showcase.

7. Kids Zone

Speaking of kids, there will be a zone dedicated to distracting them with fun activities such as a mini obstacle course, balloon sculpting, and face painting with camo-cream.

The little ones can also dress up in virtual Army uniforms for cute photo memories.

The kids zone will be located at the second level of the F1 Pit Building.

8. NS55 Showcase

As this year also marks 55 years of NS, the NS55 Showcase will contain an experiential exhibition where they can learn about the evolution of NS through the years.

There will be three different zones with interactive displays, an immersive 4D multisensory show and an area to capture visitors’ own NS moments and pledge their support and thank servicemen.

Ticket booking is necessary

Unlike previous years, booking of tickets will be needed for visitors to the main exhibition at the F1 Pit Building and the AOH22@Heartlands in Jun.

Tickets are free, but available on a first-come-first-served basis at the event website on www.go.gov.sg/AOH22.

Even when you’ve made it inside the main exhibition, you’ll have to make a booking on-site at the F1 Pit Building if you want to participate in the following attractions:

Drone Arena Be A Marksman Battle Rides Soldier Strong Obstacle Course

Virtual Exhibition held for the 1st time

If you can’t make it for the physical show, you can also take part in the AOH22 Virtual Exhibition from 16 May to 12 Jun.

This is the first time this is being done, and it’ll be hosted on the AOH22 website.

Attractions include five online games within 11 zones where souvenirs can be won, downloadable WhatsApp and Telegram stickers, livestreams from the physical exhibitions and an NS55 Showcase with an interactive video.

Another event to celebrate normalcy

Back after a five-year hiatus, AOH2022 gives Covid-weary Singaporeans another event to celebrate the return of relative normalcy.

It also coincides with the start of the school holidays, so parents will have one more option to entertain their offspring.

Even if you don’t have kids, we suspect that you’ll want to come downtown to see our imposing army vehicles and Red Lions up close.

Army Open House 2022

Location: F1 Pit Building

Address: 1 Republic Boulevard, Singapore 038975

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm

Nearest MRT: Promenade

Featured image from Ng Eng Hen on Facebook.