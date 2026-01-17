6 arrested for illegal betting activities during police raids across western S’pore, S$70K in cash seized

6 arrested were involved in illegal horse betting & lottery betting activities: SPF

Six people — five men and one woman — were arrested after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted raids across western Singapore this week.

They were involved in illegal betting activities, SPF said in a news release sent to MS News on Saturday (17 Jan).

Raids conducted across multiple locations in the west

SPF said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command were activated on Thursday (15 Jan).

They conducted raids simultaneously across multiple locations in western Singapore.

Some of the locations included Boon Lay Avenue, Tengah Drive, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Jurong West Street 93 and Jurong West Street 91.

Over S$70K in cash seized as evidence

During the raids, more than S$70,000 in cash was seized.

Also uncovered were electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and gambling paraphernalia.

All the items will be used as case exhibits, SPF said.

6 arrested were involved in illegal betting activities

The six people arrested during the raids are aged between 32 and 65, and are suspected of being involved in conducting unlawful remote gambling operations.

According to preliminary investigations, they were involved in illegal horse betting and lottery betting activities, SPF said.

They are now under investigation for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022, namely sections 18(2), 18(3) and 20(3).

Under Section 18(2), those convicted of operating an unlawful betting operation face a prison term of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$500,000.

Under Section 18(3), an agent of an unlawful betting operation may, upon conviction, be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to S$200,000.

Section 20(3) states that those convicted of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$10,000.

Public advised to stay away from illegal gambling

SPF advised members of the public to steer clear of illegal gambling activities.

It warned of continuing “firm enforcement action” against illegal gamblers or those who support illegal gambling as “criminal enablers”.

Those seeking help for gambling addiction may contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668.

Also read: Uncles allegedly spotted playing dice at illegal Jurong West gambling den, bets may exceed S$50K

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.