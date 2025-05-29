Uncles allegedly spotted playing dice at illegal Jurong West gambling den, bets may exceed S$50K

Uncles allegedly gambling with dice at illegal Jurong West den

A narrow alley between a Jurong West coffeeshop and wet market has allegedly been turned into a secret gambling den, where a group of uncles openly play dice games in broad daylight.

Residents have criticised the behaviour, calling it a growing social ill that should not be tolerated.

Group allegedly flees temporarily when police appear

According to Shin Min Daily News, a concerned reader reported that the illicit gambling takes place in an alley between Block 493 — home to a market — and Block 494 on Jurong West Street 41.

They claimed that a group of men frequently gathers at the hidden spot to illegally gamble using dice.

A source who declined to be named said the gambling usually happens on weekend mornings, although the group sometimes gathers on weekdays as well.

“As soon as they spot uniformed officers nearby, they disperse — only to return shortly after,” the informant added.

Stakes can go as high as S$50,000 or more

The source revealed that the gamblers often place staggering bets — sometimes even exceeding S$50,000.

They also noted that young people occasionally join in the high-stakes action.

“They start gambling at around 6am, but the time they pack up varies,” the source added.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the location recently, nearby shopkeepers and residents confirmed that a group of uncles had been gathering around a table in the alley.

However, because the spot where they gather is quite concealed, it’s difficult to clearly see what they’re doing from a distance.

On-site observations showed that the alley — approximately 20m long — is flanked by a coffeeshop on one side and a wet market on the other.

While the walkway outside is bustling with foot traffic, very few people actually venture into the alley itself.

Gambling den is well hidden from public view

A shrine has been placed inside the narrow alley, with the gambling table positioned right beside it.

From a distance, the shrine obstructs the view of the table, making the setup difficult to spot.

At around 10am on the day of the reporter’s visit, nearly 10 uncles were seen either sitting or standing around the table.

On the table were dice, makeshift dice shakers fashioned from cups and saucers, and several items resembling chess pieces.

Some of the men also placed cash on the table, presumably to place bets.

By 11am, the group had gradually dispersed, but the table and game pieces were left behind.

The source described the alley as having been turned into a makeshift “casino”, and called for action to curb what they deemed an unhealthy trend.

Lookouts keep watch for strangers

Beyond the discreet setup, the gambling operation also appeared to involve a coordinated lookout system.

Individuals believed to be lookouts were reportedly stationed at both ends of the alley.

While the uncles were gambling inside, others positioned at a nearby coffeeshop and pick-up point were said to be monitoring for unfamiliar faces.

Each time someone approached the alley, the gamblers quickly became alert, closely watching the person’s movements.

Under the Gambling Control Act, anyone who places bets with an unlicensed gambling operator may face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found operating illegal betting services can be fined up to S$500,000 and imprisoned for up to seven years.

Acting as an intermediary also carries serious penalties: up to S$200,000 in fines and up to five years in jail.

