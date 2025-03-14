66-year-old man arrested for allegedly operating illegal gambling dens in Geylang after 4 years on the run

66-year-old man arrested for allegedly operating illegal gambling dens in Geylang

A 66-year-old man, who had been on the run for four years, was arrested for allegedly operating illegal gambling dens in Geylang.

The man was apprehended by the Royal Malaysia Police for immigration offences before being handed over to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 28 Feb.

According to the SPF, the man is believed to be the leader of a locally linked Organised Criminal Group (OCG).

Man among 19 suspects arrested during simultaneous raids

On 24 Oct 2018, the authorities arrested the man along with 18 others for their suspected involvement in operating illegal gambling dens along Lorong 14 and 16 in Geylang.

The police conducted simultaneous raids at over 10 locations, including Geylang, Sengkang, Bedok, and Ang Mo Kio.

“The group was believed to have operated systematically, with a network of croupiers, assistants, and promoters, and lookouts deployed at strategic areas to detect police presence,” the SPF stated.

Man failed to attend court, found by Malaysian police

After being arrested and charged in court on 10 March 2021, the man absconded and failed to appear in court to face his charges.

In response, the State Courts issued a warrant for his arrest.

On 13 Feb 2025, the Royal Malaysia Police alerted the SPF that it had arrested the man for immigration offences and fined him RM3,000 (approximately S$900).

Malaysian authorities then handed him over to the SPF on 28 Feb.

The man appeared in court on 1 March 2025 to face his outstanding charges.

Under the OCA, anyone found to be a member of a locally-linked OCG could face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail sentence of up to five years, or both.

Under the CGHA, anyone who manages or helps manage a place used for illegal gambling could face a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000, along with a jail term of up to three years.

Also read: Police raid suspected illegal gambling dens across S’pore, 16 people under investigation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.