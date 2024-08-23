Police raid suspected illegal gambling dens across S’pore, 16 people under investigation

11 men & five women suspected of involvement in illegal online gambling activities after raid

Over two days in the past week, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted raids on alleged illegal gambling dens across Singapore.

This was revealed in an SPF news release on Thursday (22 Aug), which added that 16 people are under investigation.

Illegal gambling raid conducted from 21-22 Aug

The simultaneous raids took place on Wednesday (21 Aug) and Thursday (22 Aug) by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Police Intelligence Department, SPF said.

They were conducted at several locations across Singapore, including the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 4.

Images shared by the SPF showed officers forcibly entering premises by prising doors open.

More than S$48K in cash seized

During the operation, officers seized a number of items are case exhibits.

This included more than S$48,000 in cash.

Computers and other gambling paraphernalia were also

16 people arrested during raid suspected of illegal online gambling

16 people were also arrested as a result of the raid — 11 men and five women aged between 30 and 67.

They are suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling activities, SPF said.

Five of them allegedly gambled at unlawful gambling dens, while the 11 others were part of a syndicate.

This syndicate allegedly financed, organised or assisted in the organisation of these places, which offered online gambling games.

Five people charged in court on 23 Aug

Five people were charged in court on Friday (23 Aug) with offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

They are four men aged between 30 and 63 and one 61-year-old woman.

Investigations are ongoing against the rest.

The Act states that it’s illegal to provide financing for any step taken in the process of conducting an unlawful gambling place. Those convicted of such an offence face a fine of up to S$500,000 and a jail term of up to seven years.

It’s also an offence to organise, manage or assist in the organisation or management of any unlawful gambling place. Those convicted of this offence may be fined up to S$200,000 and jailed up to five years.

The occupier of the premises who allows it to be used as an unlawful gambling place also commits an offence. Upon conviction, they face a fine of up to S$500,000 and a jail term of up to seven years.

Lastly, those convicted of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

SPF said it takes “a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities”, adding that it will “continue to take tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law”.

It also advised members of the public to “steer clear” of all forms of illegal gambling.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.