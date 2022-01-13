Asia Grand Restaurant Closes On 15 Feb, Relocation Plans TBC

Hong Kong (HK) is one of Singaporeans’ favourite travel destinations and one huge draw is definitely the delicious dim sums and Cantonese cuisine.

For those who miss HK delicacies and haven’t had the chance to visit due to the pandemic, Asia Grand Restaurant at North Bridge Road is like a slice of food paradise.

Sadly, the restaurant announced on Facebook earlier this month that they will be closing on 15 Feb.

Source

There is no confirmation that the restaurant will be relocating.

Asia Grand Restaurant closes after 15 years at Odeon Towers

On 4 Jan, Asia Grand Restaurant shared that they will be closing their establishment at Odeon Towers after 15 years.

Source

Their last day of operations will be on 15 Feb as Odeon Towers will be undergoing redevelopment.

Despite the impending closure, the restaurant says they will continue doing their best to serve loyal customers the very best Cantonese fare, just as they have been doing since 2007.

They asked that customers come down to relive the final sights, sounds, and tastes at the restaurant before they cease operations.

Asia Grand also thanked customers for their continued support throughout the years.

Relocation plans not confirmed

As of now, the restaurant’s relocation plans have not been confirmed.

Source

According to a loyal customer’s post in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group, restaurant staff were supposedly told that Asia Grand will be taking a short break before making the decision on whether to reopen.

The customer added that Covid-19 restrictions on F&B establishments had hit the restaurant hard.

Whether they will reopen at a new location will now depend on how the pandemic situation evolves.

Speaking to 8 Days, the restaurant’s spokesperson voiced concerns about finding a suitable location that can still cater to their current clientele of families and corporate clients.

Peking Duck touted as one of Singapore’s best

While Asia Grand Restaurant has been around for 15 years, its origins apparently trace back to over 40 years.

The restaurant is managed by Andy Chau, Jacky Ma, and Master Chef Danny Sin, the founders of the famous Tsui Hang Village back in the 80s.

Asia Grand Restaurant offers an authentic traditional Cantonese dining experience, serving dim sum and ala-carte Cantonese dishes.

However, the dish most badly missed by customers would likely be its signature Peking Duck.

Source

Touted as one of the best in Singapore, the roasted fare is available for both lunch and dinner at just $48.

Other highly raved dishes at Asia Grand Restaurant includes their Hot Stone Shark Fin, Drunken Prawns, Crispy Roast Pork, and of course, their dim sum offerings.

Source

Make reservations for one final visit

It’s sad to see such an iconic eatery go with the redevelopments of Odeon Tower.

If you’d like to pay one last visit to Asia Grand Restaurant before it closes, here’s how to get there:

Asia Grand Restaurant

Address: 331 North Bridge Rd, #01-02, Odeon Towers, 188720

Opening Hours:

11:30am-3pm and 6.30pm-10.30pm (Mon-Sat)

10am-3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT: Bras Basah Station

However, do note that the restaurant is fully booked from 29 Jan to 31 Jan and will be closed on the first 2 days of Chinese New Year.

Be sure to call ahead and make a reservation at 6887 0010 before heading down. You can also message them via Facebook to secure a table.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Asia Grand Restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.