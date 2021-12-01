Loof Bar Closing After 17 Years At Odeon Towers Due To Building Renovations

Even if you’ve never been to the Loof Rooftop Bar, you’ve probably seen its iconic ‘风和日丽’ (warm sunny weather) sign on your friends’ Instagram stories.

On Wednesday (1 Dec), Loof announced on their social media channels that they’d be closing after 17 years at Odeon Towers.

Their last day of service will be on 27 Feb 2022.

But ardent fans of Loof’s good vibes and eclectic drinks need not worry as they are set to return once they find themselves a new home.

Odeon Towers Loof bar closing

Loof first opened its doors to the public in 2005 as a place to celebrate local culture and its wonderful idiosyncrasies, as evidenced by its name — a reference to the colloquial way ‘roof’ is pronounced.

After 17 long years, on Wednesday (1 Dec), Loof announced that they will be closing at Odeon Towers.

Their last day of service will be on 27 Feb 2022 due to upcoming building renovations.

The bar’s staff said the years have been “glorious” as they celebrated local culture with DJ parties, “merlions”, chicken wing competitions, and even receiving 1 lawyer’s letter.

They thanked their customers for all the love and support they have shown the bar over the years.

Plan to return once they find new location

But this is not the end of the iconic rooftop bar. The Loof team shared that they are set to return as soon as they find a new home for the bar.

In the meantime, Loof shared that they will be having a “final hurrah” at Odeon Towers including a 1-day only radio station on New Year’s Day.

For more information on what else they have in store or when their comeback will happen, do keep a lookout on Loof’s social media pages.

Visit them before they close on 27 Feb 2022

Loof is one of Singapore’s very first rooftop bars and after 17 years, remains one of the most iconic ones.

Located at our city center with a view of Singapore’s city skyline, the low-rise rooftop bar will be sorely missed.

Nonetheless, we’re glad to know they will be returning soon. If you’d like to visit Loof at Odeon Towers before they close, here’s how to get there:

Address: 331 North Bridge Rd, Odeon Towers, #03-07, Singapore 188720

Opening Hours: 4pm-10.30pm from Mon to Sat

Nearest MRT: Bras Basah station

So why not jio your friends to Loof to enjoy their chill ambiance under the stars one last time before they close?

