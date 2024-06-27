Audrey Fang met suspect Mitchell Ong on social dating network, was romantically interested in him

Friends of Audrey Fang tell court she met Mitchell Ong on social dating network

Audrey Fang, who was killed in Spain in April, had met the suspect — 43-year-old Mitchell Ong — on a social dating network.

Testifying in a Spanish court, two of Ms Fang’s friends said the victim showed romantic interest in the suspect and that they were in an “on and off” relationship.

According to Spanish news site La Veradad, Ms Fang’s friends testified that the duo had known each other since at least 2014.

The two university friends, who testified via a video call from Singapore, reportedly claimed that Mr Ong only appeared keen on selling financial products to Ms Fang.

The Straits Times reported that Ms Fang purchased two investment-linked policies from Mr Ong when he was an insurance agent with AIA.

Mitchell Ong refused to meet victim’s family

Manuel Martinez, the Spanish lawyer representing Ms Fang’s family, reportedly described the witnesses as Ms Fang’s “close friends”.

Speaking to the media, Mr Martinez said Ms Fang told her friends that she was in a relationship with Mr Ong. She also shared her plans to meet Mr Ong in Spain while on holiday.

Ms Fang had apparently wanted to introduce Mr Ong to her family, but he turned down the offer.

ST had also reported that six months prior to her death, Ms Fang deposited S$200,000 into her CPF accounts from her investment-linked products.

The lawyer previously told ST that Mr Ong had invoked his right to avoid testifying in court.

He added that if the court convicted Mr Ong of murder, he would seek a jail term of between 20 and 25 years and possibly a reviewable life imprisonment

