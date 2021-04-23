Auntie In Tuas Feeds Over 60 Stray Dogs Every Day For 9 Years

Despite being a small island, we have our fair share of animals living on the street.

Thanks to feeders like Aileen, they won’t go hungry despite not having a roof over their heads.

Source

However, feeding 60 over strays for 9 years can be financially daunting.

Therefore, welfare group Purely Adoptions who sponsors feeders like Aileen is appealing for public donations. They made this appeal via a video on 18 Apr, featuring Aileen’s plight.

As they’re helping more feeders now, they need help tiding through the lack of funding following the pandemic.

Auntie gets up at 4am to feed Tuas stray dogs

Ever since 2013 when she moved to Tuas, Aileen has been feeding stray dogs every day.

With many doggos wandering around the area, over 60 of them now rely on Aileen for their meals.

Source

As the dogs are scattered over 15 locations, she gets up at 4am every day to cook for them.

She prepares 20 litre of rice in 4 pots, cooks the meat, and minces them to sprinkle over the rice.

Source

Even with sponsors like Purely Adoptions and other welfare groups, her feeding still costs over $1,000 every month, eating into her personal savings.

Vows to keep feeding until she “can’t anymore”

She’s also faced complaints from her husband, and strangers who accuse her of causing unsightly messes by feeding the dogs.

But despite the hardships, Aileen puts out plates full of food for the doggos every morning, rain or shine.

In the video, she tells Purely Adoptions that she can’t stop because the dogs wait for her every day. And seeing them “eating so happily” makes her feel contented.

Source

Moreover, after gaining trust from the canines, she can trap and neuter them more easily. It’s a more humane way of controlling their population than culling them.

Therefore, she is committed to keep bringing food to the helpless strays in Tuas.

Welfare group needs funds to help more like Aileen

There are many feeders like Aileen, who are helping stray animals in Singapore to stay afloat.

They are receiving help from welfare groups like Purely Adoptions, who help alleviate the cost of feeding.

However, since the pandemic, despite sponsoring more feeders, the organisation is running low on funds.

As such, they are seeking help from the public who can contribute by donating funds, rice or canned food for cats.

If you’re interested in helping, you may donate via the following channels:

Transfer to UOB account 631-302-019-0

PayNow to UEN 2014-314-26W-PA8

Hats off to auntie for the incredible deed

What feeders like Aileen do means the world to the animals under their care.

They also help control the stray population in a more humane way.

Therefore, if you’re able, do play a part in caring for the animals on our streets.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.