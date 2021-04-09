Dog Carcass At Pasir Ris Roadside Suspected To Be Result Of Hit-&-Run Accident

DISCLAIMER: Readers may find some photos in this article disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hit-and-runs involving animals have been on the rise lately, resulting in both mental and physical trauma for those involved.

However, things seem to have taken a gruesome turn, when a netizen discovered a dog’s carcass in Pasir Ris.

Allegedly victim of a hit-and-run accident, the dog’s state is gory to say the least. Upset by the bloody sight, the netizen took to Facebook to appeal for witnesses.

In response to the incident, welfare group Causes for Animals – Singapore (CAS) implores drivers to offer assistance in hit-and-run accidents.

Dog carcass at Pasir Ris was covered in blood

On Wednesday (7 Apr), Ms Ho, a stray dog feeder, found a gory carcass along Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1.

In the video she posted, repeated gasping is audible in the background in reaction to the gruesome sight.

A black dog appears to be lying in a pool of its own blood, with severe lacerations on its back.

According to Ms Ho, the cut resulted in its internal organs falling out.

She then contacted CAS, who arranged for Mobile Pet Cremation Services to collect the carcass.

CAS cautions drivers against speeding off

Speaking to MS News, CAS said that the dog was cremated today (9 Apr).

Taking the opportunity to address the public, CAS reminds drivers that all lives, including that of a street dog, are priceless.

After all, nobody chooses to be born to the street.

CAS thus urges motorists to stop and offer assistance, in the unfortunate event of a hit-and-run.

Most importantly, they should slow down in areas with more street animals.

Hope for more accountability in animal hit-and-runs

Hit-and-runs have claimed the lives of many animals in Singapore, often mandating little accountability.

As such, calls for improved road safety for animals have grown louder.

Hopefully, change will come soon, in light of the rising number of such cases.

Meanwhile, if you have relevant information regarding the accident, do reach out to Ms Ho via Facebook here.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.