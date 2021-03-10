Kopi-O’s Passing Sparks Petition To Improve Road Safety For Animals

A month has passed since Pulau Ubin’s beloved community dog – Kopi-O – passed away in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Even though the driver has made a settlement with Kopi-O’s owner, others are still in search of closure, especially considering the circumstances surrounding his death.

As such, they started an online petition to improve road safety for animals in Singapore, including calling for greater accountability.

At the time of writing, the petition has garnered over 3,300 signatures.

Petition finds independent settlement unacceptable

On 21 Feb, Facebook page ‘In Honor Of Kopi-O‘ started a petition addressing animal road safety concerns.

The petition addresses the National Parks Board (NParks), Mr Louis Ng (MP of Nee Soon GRC), and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

While the post acknowledged that the driver had settled the case with Kopi-O’s owner, others who loved the dog found it insufficient.

They claimed that since Kopi-O had ventured out to forge lasting relationships with many in the community, he was also the people’s dog.

Kopi-O as a puppy

Better road safety for animals & accountability for hit-and-runs

Moreover, according to the petition, the driver had allegedly been speeding on a narrow lane shortly before the incident.

With many animals falling victim to hit-and-run incidents, the petition calls for more accountability and tougher penalties for drivers involved in road kills.

Currently, under the Road Traffic Act, drivers who knock down animals only have to provide their personal particulars, inform owners, and alert other road users of the accident.

However, the petition points out that animals such as community pets may not have specific owners.

As investigations into Kopi-O’s death are apparently ongoing, it also requests for NParks to make the findings public so that those who loved Kopi-O may find closure.

Kopi O sleeping

Provide first aid or vet support on Pulau Ubin

Crucially, the petition also requests first aid or veterinary support to be established on Pulau Ubin.

This comes after residents were forced to take Kopi-O, who required emergency care, to the mainland to see a vet, only for their efforts to later be in vain.

Having veterinary services nearby can prove critical to similar accidents in the future where a life might be spared.

Hopefully due closure arrives soon

Change sometimes comes from tragedies, which can serve as wake-up calls that make us try to do better.

We hope befrienders of Kopi-O can find closure soon, and that the petition will receive due attention.

