Dog Owner Seeks Evidence Of Hit-And-Run At Hougang Ave 4 On 28 Feb

The passing of a family pet, especially when it comes suddenly, is never easy to deal with.

A dog owner is appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday (28 Feb) at a junction in Hougang.

Source

If you have any evidence or footage of the hit-and-run, you can head over to the post and contact the owner.

Dog owner appealing for hit-and-run witnesses at Hougang

The owner’s post gave details of the hit-and-run that claimed his dog’s life.

Apparently, it took place between 3.11-3.15pm on Sunday (28 Feb) at Hougang Ave 4 junction.

Source

The site is the road opposite the main entrance of the Institute of Mental Health, leading towards Yio Chu Kang Primary School.

Unfortunately, his dog’s ribs were crushed and they pierced his lungs, leading to internal bleeding.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source

Although a kind witness rendered assistance after seeing the dog at the roadside, her dashcam was unable to capture the driver or their license plate number.

As such, the owner is now looking for witnesses or footage of the hit-and-run.

RIP, poor doggo

It’s truly unfortunate that the doggo couldn’t be saved, but for an investigation to take place, authorities will likely require evidence.

Hopefully, the man’s public appeal will lead to someone who has footage or evidence of the hit-and-run, paving the way for an investigation.

Once again, if you see this post and was in the area yesterday, you can contact the owner via Facebook or through the number he gave.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.