Warning: This article contains images some readers may find discomforting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Cats and dogs are among Singaporeans’ most trusted companions. Even community cats around the neighbourhood are often showered with affection.

Therefore, the sudden passing of a cat can be troubling to many. On Thursday (28 Jan), a cat fell victim to a road accident in Joo Chiat.

The kind driver in the car behind took it to the vet. Unfortunately, the feline succumbed to its injuries and was cremated afterwards.

Joo Chiat accident leaves cat badly injured

According to a post in the Facebook group Cats & Kittens of Singapore, this accident took place along Koon Seng Road near Haig Girls’ School.

The incident was caught on the the dashcam of a trailing car. Evident from the footage, the feline was knocked down by a Honda Vezel’s right rear wheel at a zebra crossing.

Likely unaware of the encounter, the car went further along. The cat, however, seemed to be convulsing as though in a seizure.

After twitching and writhing uncontrollably, its movements slowed down and eventually came to a still.

Kind driver takes cat to the vet

According to ROADS.sg, the driver from the dashcam car brought the feline to a vet.

Unfortunately, due to the severe impact, the poor creature did not survive. It was pronounced dead and subsequently cremated.

In response to the heart-wrenching accident, netizens applauded the dashcam driver’s kindness.

Some also pointed out that the point of impact – the right rear wheel – may have been a blind spot for the driver. The accident was, regardless, undoubtedly tragic.

Police report filed & appeal for owner

Speaking to MS News, the OP Ms Wong said a report has been made to the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS). One will also be made to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

She also hopes to find the owner or carer of the feline with black and white markings. If you have information that may help, you may contact Ms Wong here.

Keep helpless animals safe

Even though it was likely an accident, an innocent life has been lost. This incident serves as a tragic reminder for us to keep our fur friends safe.

We can do so by not letting our house cats roam free outside our properties, and actively looking out for community cats in our neighbourhoods.

If you ever spot an animal in distress or in need of help, reach out to AVS, ACRES, or other relevant authorities.

We hope the little kitty rests in peace.

