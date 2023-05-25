95-Year-Old Australian Woman Tasered By Police Dies In Hospital, Officer Charged With Assault

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Australian Woman With Dementia Dies After Policeman Tasers Her

A 95-year-old woman who was tasered during a run-in with police at a care facility in Australia has passed away.

Just hours before Clare Nowland died, the officer who allegedly tasered her was slapped with several charges.

The altercation had taken place after police were called to the nursing home where the great-grandmother was staying.

Ms Nowland, who had dementia, was reportedly found brandishing a serrated steak knife.

Australian woman dies after being tasered at care facility

On Wednesday (24 May), the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Ms Nowland had passed away in a hospital in Cooma, New South Wales (NSW) at around 7pm.

She was surrounded by her loved ones.

She died shortly after 33-year-old senior constable Kristian White was charged with three offences, reported News.com.au.

He faces charges of:

Recklessly causing grievous bodily harm

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Common assault

White will face the courts on 5 July, according to police.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said there was a “proper investigation that is not prejudiced” after the charges were revealed.

“I’m confident that we have come to a position now, seven days later, that this matter is before the court without interference,” she said.

According to Ms Webb, the investigations, which were assisted by the homicide squad, included witness statements and expert testimony, as well as audio from body-cam footage.

However, the body cam footage itself has not been publicly revealed.

“I am concerned about what that will reveal and that will be brought out in court, like any other matter,” she said.

She added that it was unclear why the police were called to the aged care facility in the first place.

Altercation on 16 May left elderly woman in critical condition

On Wednesday (17 May), police were called to Yallambee Lodge, where Ms Nowland lived.

She was allegedly carrying a serrated steak knife and was using a walker as she slowly made her way towards the officers.

Ms Nowland was then allegedly hit with a single taser, which caused her to fall and hit her head.

She received medical attention before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley offered her condolences on behalf of the NSW government, saying,

“Our sympathies and thoughts are also extended to the community of Cooma, Mrs Nowland’s friends, as well as the residents and carers at Cooma Yallambee Lodge.”

“We will continue to offer support to the Nowland family as they mourn this loss and we urge people to respect their privacy at this time.”

MS News offer our sincere condolences to Ms Nowland’s family and friends. May she rest in peace.

