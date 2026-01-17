Autonomous shuttle vehicle gets into accident in Punggol, no injuries reported

No passengers on board autonomous vehicle during accident in Punggol: ComfortDelGro

An autonomous vehicle has been involved in an accident in Punggol, less than a week after residents were invited to try out new AV shuttle routes in the estate.

A photo shared on Facebook showed the AV with slight damage to its bumper.

Autonomous vehicle has ComfortDelGro logo on it

From the image, the AV appeared not to be on the main road, but an internal HDB driveway.

It was parked next to a multi-storey carpark, with the sign on the power station saying Block 172 Edgedale Plains.

On the side of the AV were the logos of ComfortDelGro’s Zig platform and Pony.AI, suggesting that the AV was plying route 2, which serves Punggol East and Punggol North.

Another photo posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed a similar AV with the Zig logo being towed along Marymount Road.

Autonomous vehicle crashed into road divider during Punngol accident

In response to queries from 8world News, transport operator ComfortDelGro said that the incident occurred at about 3.10pm on Saturday (17 Jan).

One of its AVs was conducting routine mapping and road familiarisation along Edgedale Plains when it detected a small object on the road.

It reacted accordingly, with the safety operator taking manual control of the vehicle.

In the process, however, the AV crashed into the central road divider.

No passengers were on board, and nobody was injured.

AV operations to be suspended

As a result of the accident, all AV operations will be suspended to facilitate investigations, ComfortDelGro said.

This is in accordance with its standard operating procedures, it added.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told 8world that it was notified about the incident, and will cooperate with ComfortDelGro in conducting a full review.

Residents invited to try new AV shuttles in Punggol

On 12 Jan, LTA announced that community members would be invited to ride the new AV shuttle route in Punggol, so they can share feedback to help operators improve.

This will also allow safety operators to familiarise themselves with protocols for having passengers on board.

There are three routes, with ComfortDelGro and Chinese company Pony.AI operating one of them.

Grab and another Chinese company WeRide are operating the other two.

The new routes were supposed to save residents 15 minutes off their daily travel times, making commutes more seamless.

Also read: First autonomous shuttle route opens for community rides in Punggol, majority of residents support initiative

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from TCSS Nights – SG PHV drivers on Facebook and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.