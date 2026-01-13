First autonomous shuttle route opens for community rides in Punggol, majority of residents support initiative

Selected community members will be invited to ride the first-ever autonomous shuttle and share feedback

Punggol residents are getting a sneak peek into the future of transportation, as the first autonomous shuttle route in the area officially opens for community rides.

This exciting development is part of Singapore’s push towards smart mobility, offering a glimpse into the city’s transportation future.

Autonomous shuttle now open for community rides

In an announcement on 12 Jan, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that the new autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttle route in Punggol has officially begun allowing selected residents to board and experience the ride.

This marks the first phase of the initiative, where invited community members can not only enjoy a ride but also provide feedback.

According to LTA, this will help operators fine-tune their services before the shuttles are rolled out fully to the public.

Apart from gathering feedback, it also allows safety operators to familiarise themselves with the protocols involved when carrying passengers.

While the shuttles are autonomous, trained safety operators will be on board to ensure that journeys remain safe and smooth.

Most residents surveyed support initiative

Encouragingly, LTA noted that residents in Punggol have shown strong support for the initiative.

In a survey conducted last year with 900 residents, around 80% supported the development of AVs to improve connectivity.

75% of those surveyed also said they were comfortable with the idea of riding in an AV.

LTA also shared that it is looking forward to opening these autonomous shuttle rides to the wider public within the next two to three months, once the community ride phase is completed and further refinements have been made.

Most netizens are excited, some raise concerns

While the news has been met with excitement from the community, some netizens have raised a few questions.

One user expressed interest in riding the AV but wondered about the fare structure.

Another user inquired if there would be an app for the new service.

A few commenters also pointed out potential areas for improvement. One mentioned that the AV did not seem to slow down when crossing a hump.

Another netizen shared that data from Waymo indicates that self-driving cars are “at least 80% safer than human drivers”.

Designed to enhance first-mile-last-mile connectivity

Operated by Grab-WeRide and ComfortDelGro-Pony.AI, the shuttles are designed to enhance first- and last-mile connectivity by connecting residential areas with transport hubs and essential facilities.

With these new routes, residents can save up to 15 minutes off daily travel times, making commutes more seamless.

The project is also part of Singapore’s broader push for smart mobility solutions that could eventually reduce reliance on private cars.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.