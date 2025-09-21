LTA to launch autonomous shuttle services in Punggol in 2026, aims to improve commuter connectivity

Punggol to launch autonomous shuttle services in 2026 to enhance first-and-last-mile connectivity
Residents in Punggol can soon hop on futuristic autonomous shuttles to get around their neighbourhood more easily.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Saturday (20 Sept) that three autonomous shuttle services will be progressively rolled out in the estate.
This marks a major step towards weaving new transport modes into Singapore’s public transport network.
Autonomous shuttles to hit Punggol roads in 2026
According to LTA, the fixed-route autonomous vehicle (AV) services will start operating from early 2026.
Operated by Grab-WeRide and ComfortDelGro-Pony.AI, the shuttles aim to boost first-and-last-mile connectivity by linking homes to transport nodes and key amenities.
With these new routes, residents could shave up to 15 minutes off daily travel times, making commutes more seamless.
The routes were planned based on community feedback, ensuring they meet the travel needs of those living in the area.
Roadshow gives residents a sneak peek
To build excitement, LTA held an Autonomous Shuttle Roadshow at Nexus, Punggol Digital District over the weekend (20 & 21 Sept).
Residents got to check out the AVs up close, learn how the technology works, and see how the services will fit into the wider transport network.
Earlier this year, LTA kick-started a trial for autonomous public bus services. From mid-2026, six autonomous buses will operate along existing public bus routes.
LTA also announced on Facebook on 27 Jan that it has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to explore pilot autonomous bus services.
