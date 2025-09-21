LTA to launch autonomous shuttle services in Punggol in 2026, aims to improve commuter connectivity

Punggol to launch autonomous shuttle services in 2026 to enhance first-and-last-mile connectivity

Residents in Punggol can soon hop on futuristic autonomous shuttles to get around their neighbourhood more easily.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Saturday (20 Sept) that three autonomous shuttle services will be progressively rolled out in the estate.

This marks a major step towards weaving new transport modes into Singapore’s public transport network.

Autonomous shuttles to hit Punggol roads in 2026

According to LTA, the fixed-route autonomous vehicle (AV) services will start operating from early 2026.

Operated by Grab-WeRide and ComfortDelGro-Pony.AI, the shuttles aim to boost first-and-last-mile connectivity by linking homes to transport nodes and key amenities.

With these new routes, residents could shave up to 15 minutes off daily travel times, making commutes more seamless.

The routes were planned based on community feedback, ensuring they meet the travel needs of those living in the area.

Roadshow gives residents a sneak peek

To build excitement, LTA held an Autonomous Shuttle Roadshow at Nexus, Punggol Digital District over the weekend (20 & 21 Sept).

Residents got to check out the AVs up close, learn how the technology works, and see how the services will fit into the wider transport network.

Displays also revealed planned routes, showing how the shuttles will connect homes, transport hubs, and key amenities. The project is part of Singapore’s broader push for smart mobility solutions that could eventually reduce reliance on private cars. Authorities also hope the autonomous shuttles will make public transport more appealing. Netizens more concerned about MRT trains But while the move is futuristic, not everyone was convinced. One netizen said LTA should “fix the trains first”, given recent breakdowns. Another joked that the autonomous shuttles are really backups for when MRT trains stall. One Facebook user suggested replacing the LRTs in Punggol with autonomous vehicles. Another netizen quipped that the LTA should inform commuters in advance when the autonomous vehicles break down.

Earlier this year, LTA kick-started a trial for autonomous public bus services. From mid-2026, six autonomous buses will operate along existing public bus routes.

LTA also announced on Facebook on 27 Jan that it has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to explore pilot autonomous bus services.

The proposal aims to evaluate the technical viability of autonomous vehicle technology for public bus services.

