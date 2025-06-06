Ayam Penyet President operator fined S$1,000, 6 suffered gastroenteritis after eating their food

Ayam Penyet President operator fined after multiple food safety lapses found in Hillion Mall outlet

A company that operates the Ayam Penyet President chain of Indonesian eateries has been fined S$1,000 after a gastroenteritis outbreak involving six people.

In a media release on Thursday (5 June), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Tiberias International Food was fined by a court the day before.

6 people fell sick after eating food prepared by Ayam Penyet President

The reports of gastroenteritis were received by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA in June last year, SFA said.

The six people had consumed food prepared by Ayam Penyet President.

None of them were hospitalised.

Food safety lapses found at Ayam Penyet President include dirty chiller

MOH and SFA subsequently conducted a joint inspection at the Ayam Penyet President outlet inside Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang.

They found multiple food safety lapses, SFA said.

This included a dirty chiller, which increases the risk of cross-contamination in food items.

Also uncovered were dirty racks and wall tiles. These indicated “poor food safety standards in the premises”, SFA added.

Ayam Penyet President at Kallang Wave Mall suspended & fined in 2020

This is not the first time that Ayam Penyet President has fallen afoul of the authorities.

In 2020, its outlet in Kallang Wave Mall was suspended for two weeks and fined S$800.

This was because it had accumulated 12 demerit points over a year for two offences — serving unclean food to customers and failing to register a store assistant.

SFA reminds food operators to follow regulations

SFA reminded food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained and adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

The agency “will not hesitate to take enforcement action” against those who violate the Environmental Public Health Act, who face fines of up to S$2,000.

Offenders who continue to offend will be fined up to S$100 for every day that the offence continues after conviction.

SFA also urged members of the public not to patronise food establishments if they encounter poor food safety practices, and instead report them to the SFA.

