Ayam Penyet President At Kallang Wave Mall Suspended By SFA For 2 Weeks

Clean food is always expected of food establishments here in Singapore. That’s especially the case in times of an ongoing pandemic.

On Monday (12 Oct), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) suspended Ayam Penyet President’s outlet at Kallang Wave Mall for 2 weeks over poor food hygiene and their failure to register one of their staff.

Source

The popular stall will be closed from 12-25 Oct.

Ayam Penyet store closes due to unclean food and unregistered staff

The licence of Ayam Penyet President at Kallang Wave Mall was suspended due to 2 offences — serving unclean food to customers and failing to register a store assistant.

Source

Each offence warranted 6 demerit points. This totals up to 12 merit points within a year for the store.

Under SFA’s guidelines, 12 demerit points could warrant more serious repercussions. Their license could have been suspended for 4 weeks or even cancelled.

All food handlers at store to attend food hygiene course

In addition to the 2-week suspension, Kallang Wave Mall’s Ayam Penyet President outlet was also fined $800.

Apart from that, all food handlers from the store would have to pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before returning to work.

Source

SFA takes such matters extremely seriously and stressed how important it is for food establishment and their staff to observe good food and personal hygiene practices.

They also emphasise that only registered food handlers can be engaged by food operators.

The agency warns food stores that firm action will be taken if anyone were to be found violating the Environmental Public Health Act.

Ayam Penyet store closes from 12 to 25 Oct

Ayam Penyet President is a popular Indonesian chain restaurant. It currently has 9 outlets in Singapore.

Their Kallang Wave Mall outlet is located on the ground floor and is one of the most popular food establishment in the shopping centre.

Source

Unfortunately, customers who frequent the restaurant regularly will have to wait till 25 Oct when SFA’s suspension is lifted.

You can check out Ayam Penyet President’s other outlets here.

Food hygiene is especially important now

Maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at food establishments is of paramount importance, especially at a time like this.

If you come across poor food hygiene practices at any establishment, do report them to SFA here or call them at 6805 2871.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rolling Writes and Ieatandeat.