Ayer Rajah Market & Food Centre Closes From 16 Feb-5 May

Singapore is a food paradise and no place is as quintessentially Singaporean as our humble hawker centres.

One such frequented place in the West Coast area is Ayer Rajah Market and Food Centre.

Recently, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that the market and food centre will be closed from 16 Feb to 5 May for renovations.

So if you’re a fan of the hawker centre’s prawn mee, delicious rojak, or mee goreng, you might want to head down soon for one last visit before it closes for 3 months.

Ayer Rajah Market & Food Centre Closes from 16 Feb-5 May

Located at Block 502 and 503 West Coast Drive, Ayer Rajah Market and Food Centre is popular among residents as well as the nearby National University of Singapore (NUS) students.

According to NEA, the market and food centre will soon be closing on 16 Feb for repairs and redecoration works.

It will reopen to the public after 5 May.

Try the prawn mee, rojak & mee goreng before closure

Home to 17 hawker stalls that were awarded the Singapore Top Heritage Food award by the International Business Federation (IBF), Ayer Rajah Food Centre is jam-packed with delicious Indian and Malay cuisine.

Here are some choices that you won’t want to miss if you’re heading down before it closes.

If you’re a prawn mee lover, you’ll probably know of Joo Chiat Prawn Mee, previously located at Crane Road. They boast generous servings of tender pork ribs in flavourful soup.

Habib’s Rojak serves Indian rojak and has a large range of ingredients like prawn fritters, fish fillets, and coconut fritters to choose from. Plus, they’re all fried upon order.

Singapore has no shortage of supper food but nothing hits like a plate of mee goreng.

N M Abdhul Rahim, which has been around for 35 years is well-loved for their mee goreng. Diners often rave about their secret sambal recipe, which adds a depth of spicy savouriness.

Hope renovations improve the food centre’s environment

Ayer Rajah Market and Food Centre will be missed during the upcoming 3-month closure.

But hopefully, the renovations and repair works will help make it a more comfortable environment for patrons in future.

In the meantime, do drop by soon if you’re looking to patronise your favourite stalls before they close.

