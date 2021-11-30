102 Hawker Centres Allow 5-Pax Dine-Ins After Implementing Vaccination Checks

Last week, we reported that an additional 19 hawker centres would be added to the list of places where vaccinated patrons can dine in.

It seems many other hawker centres have since joined the list.

On Tuesday (30 Nov), Senior Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said 102 hawker centres islandwide would allow up to 5 vaccinated diners to dine in.

This comes after stakeholders involved rushed to implement the necessary vaccination checks and seating markings at these establishments.

102 hawker centres islandwide allow for dining-in

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (30 Nov), Dr Amy Khor shared the good news that 102 hawker centres islandwide will allow groups of up to 5 people to dine in.

Diners must, however, be fully vaccinated.

The remaining 8 hawker centres not on the list are either undergoing spring cleaning or repairs and redecorations. These are:

Amoy Street Food Centre

Bedok North Street 1 Block 216

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village

Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre/Market

Dunman Food Centre

Empress Road Market and Food Centre

Kallang Estate Fresh Market and Food Centre

Mei Chin Road Market

These hawker centres will similarly open up to 5-pax dine-ins once they reopen.

As of Monday (29 Nov), 71 coffee shops and canteens have also implemented the necessary measures to accommodate groups of up to 5 diners.

The list of such establishments can be found here.

Sticks issued to vaccinated diners for identification purposes

Under these new measures, operators need to:

Inform patrons that only fully vaccinated diners are allowed to dine in

Control access to premises by having dedicated entry points

Check vaccination statuses of all patrons at entry points

Diners can check in using their TraceTogether app or token when visiting these F&B establishments.

Vaccinated diners will be issued a sticker, which serves as an identifier for those permitted to dine in. Safe distancing enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors will continue to conduct regular checks.

Meanwhile, those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will only be allowed to dabao food.

Enjoying hawker fare with friends & fam

Kudos to the officers and operators who made the swift implementation of the necessary safeguards possible.

We hope the measures will allow Singaporeans to dine in with peace of mind while protecting the unvaccinated.

