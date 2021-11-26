18 More Food Centres To Allow 5-Pax Dine-In From 29 Nov

Though the authorities eased measures allowing groups of up to 5 to dine in last week, this was only eligible at 18 hawker centres and coffeeshops.

On Friday (26 Nov), the National Environment Agency (NEA) shared a list comprising another 18 hawker centres that will be open for 5-pax dine-in either from 27 or 29 Nov.

Source

These include popular dining spots like Old Airport Road Food Centre, Maxwell Food Centre, and East Coast Lagoon Food Village,

19 more hawker centres to allow 5-pax dine-in over coming days

According to NEA, vaccination checks will be implemented progressively at access points to the 19 hawker centres starting from 27 Nov.

Here is the list of hawker centres involved:

Adam Food Centre

Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market

Blk 4A Eunos Crescent (Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre)

Blk 4A Jalan Batu (Jalan Batu Market)

Blk 13/14 Haig Road (Haig Road Market & Food Centre)

Blk 50A Marine Terrace (Marine Terrace Market and Food Centre)

Blk 51 Old Airport Road (Old Airport Road Food Centre)

Blk 79/79A Circuit Road (Circuit Road Hawker Centre)

Blk 80 Circuit Road (Circuit Road Market and Food Centre)

Blk 89 Circuit Road (MacPherson Market and Food Centre)

Blk 84 Marine Parade Central (Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre)

Blk 104/105 Yishun Ring Road (Chong Pang Market & Food Centre)

Blk 117 Aljunied Avenue 2 (Geylang East Market & Food Centre)

Chomp Chomp Food Centre

Commonwealth Crescent Market

East Coast Lagoon Food Village

Maxwell Food Centre

Tanglin Halt Market

Yishun Park Hawker Centre

With the exception of Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, where groups of up to 5 will be allowed to dine in from Saturday (27 Nov), the other food centres on the list will only allow for groups of 5 from next Monday (29 Nov).

Meanwhile, NEA has added Tampines Round Market and Taman Jurong Food Centre to the list of food centres that allow for 5-pax dining.

Source

11 more coffeeshops & canteens now allow 5-pax dine-in

In addition to the hawker centres listed by NEA, 11 coffeeshops and canteens will also be allowing groups of up to 5 diners after implementing the necessary safety measures:

Here’s the list:

Source

Vaccinated patrons will receive stickers after successful check-in

According to The Straits Times (ST), coffeeshops and hawker centres will require to manage access in their premises by condoning off areas and having dedicated entry points.

Source

Patrons will need to show their vaccination status at these various entry points before entering the premises.

Fully vaccinated folks will be given a sticker for identification purposes. On the other hand, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated folks will only be allowed to purchase food for takeaway.

Patronise our hawker heroes for your next meal

As much as this news is a joy for us who crave hawker food on a daily, it’s also a great sign for hawkers who have struggled during the pandemic.

Hopefully, these hawker centres and coffee shops will see an increase in footfall and have their businesses somewhat restored

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Michelin Guide & MS News.