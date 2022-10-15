‘Baby Shark’ Cooked On BBQ Grill In Viral Video, Turns Out To Be Brinjal

‘Baby Shark’ Cooked On Grill With Chilli Powder, Netizens Amazed At Well-Carved Sculpture

While often the subject of horror movies, sharks are actually endangered, with many species threatened with extinction.

That’s why when a netizen posted a video of himself cooking a “baby shark” on a BBQ grill, some netizens might have been momentarily taken aback.

However, their shock would’ve quickly given way to amazement at the very masterfully carved sculpture.

‘Baby shark’ slowly BBQed on grill

The short clip on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, showed what appeared to be a small shark with a stick pierced into its mouth.

It was then rolled from side to side over a grill with smoking-hot coals, as if being slowly barbequed.

*Cue that annoying yet catchy BBQ song that’s been all over the Internet recently.*

Some chilli powder was sprinkled on the poor “fish” for good measure.

Clip goes viral with 1.2 million likes

In the caption, OP Wang Kang said, “when you’re tired of the backbiting in the outside world, come back to me and I’ll grill you a ‘shark’ to eat”.

Though the clip was just 6 seconds long, it went viral with 1.2 million likes and more than 111,000 comments.

One of the netizens who commented, possibly horrified, said he’d lost his appetite.

‘Baby shark’ is actually brinjal

However, most netizens managed to figure out that the “baby shark” was actually brinjal carved into the shape of a shark, with some taking pains to enlighten those who might still be confused.

One clue would’ve been the light green colour of the “shark’s” underbelly.

Whoever carved it did a good job, though, not only emulating the shape of a shark but also cutting out “gills” and “fins”.

Netizens amazed & amused

Unsurprisingly, many netizens were amazed at the carver’s work, and wanted to know how they did it.

Others saw the funny side, and joked that it was a new species of “brinjal shark”.

One netizen, with tongue firmly in cheek, pointed out that it’s against the law to eat sharks, and said they’d already called the police.

Undeniable artistry & craftsmanship involved

Though some might think the video was just clickbait, the artistry and craftsmanship involved in creating the shark sculpture are undeniable.

It’s just too bad the artwork was most likely eaten up.

As for the less artistic among us, we’ll stick to the non-edible shark plushies at IKEA if we want a toothy predator.

Featured image adapted from 王康 on Douyin.