Man Runs After Stranger Who Allegedly Took Upskirt Photos In Balestier, Detains Him Till Police Arrive

Man Sees Stranger Taking Upskirt Photos In Balestier, Chases Him Down

After bearing witness to a crime, most people would choose to dial the police rather than catch the culprit themselves.

However, one man decided to take things into his own hands and run after the culprit after suspecting the latter of taking an upskirt photo of his friend in Balestier.

After catching up to him, the man, Wenhao, held the culprit down until the police arrived.

The 35-year-old later took to TikTok (@kamehao) to share a video account of the entire incident.

He gained the praise of many netizens who commended him for his determination and initiative in helping to detain the man.

In his video, Wenhao shared a snippet of him chasing a man carrying a backpack in Balestier.

Through the captions, he revealed that he had been chasing the man for two to three minutes, but was lagging behind as he was losing stamina.

Despite his fatigue, made evident by the heavy panting in the video background, Wenhao persevered.

He finally caught up with the culprit at an indoor carpark, persistently questioning, “Why are you running? ” in Mandarin.

He later subdued the man on the pavement and enlisted the help of a Grab rider to call the police.

Stranger suddenly runs off after realising Wenhao & friend boarded same bus as him

Wenhao told MS News he was on the way up an overhead bridge with his friend when the incident occurred.

His friend had felt something touch the back of her leg and saw the stranger acting suspiciously with his phone.

Suspecting the friend was a victim of upskirt photos, they decided to watch the man at a nearby bus stop since they had no concrete evidence.

The man then allegedly tried to leave via an incoming bus.

Wenhao and his friends confirmed their suspicions that the man was guilty when he suddenly took off running when they tried to board the same bus as him.

Wenhao told MS News that he gave chase after the man instinctively, as he had no time to think when the man suddenly took off.

Man admits to having other videos, says he took them to ease his “stress”

Whilst waiting for the police, Wenhao demanded to know what the man had done.

In response, the distraught man admitted that he “just wanted to take a photo”.

Upon further probing, the man also admitted that he had other videos.

Speaking to Wenhao, who was holding onto his hand and phone to stop him from escaping, he pleaded, “I really cannot go to jail”.

He even tried to justify his actions, claiming, “I’m really very stressed. Please don’t be like this. I have no girlfriend, so it’s very difficult.”

He added,

You know men (have needs).

Wenhao immediately rebutted, “Use the internet lah!”

Thankfully, two police officers soon arrived to take the man into custody.

Wenhao also told MS News he was grateful for the Grab rider who helped to call the police promptly.

He also emphasised,

Ladies, please sound out and don’t stay silent if you suspect anything amiss.

Netizens praise man for persistence & initiative

Unsurprisingly, Wenhao’s actions gained the praise of netizens, who applauded him for his persistence.

Many also thanked him for not simply being a bystander after witnessing a wrongdoing. Instead, he took the initiative to help despite the tiring pursuit.

Others also praised him for his calm composure when dealing with the man.

Despite the compliments, Wenhao humbly denied the title of ‘hero’, justifying that his friend was the one who first called the man out.

