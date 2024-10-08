Bangkok to have chilly 16°C weather from end-Oct, pack jackets for EOY trips

Bangkok to have chilly weather in second half of Oct

Bangkok is expected to experience chilly weather from end-October.

According to Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), this year’s cold season is predicted to start in late October and last till mid-Feb 2025.

Matichon reports that the cold season is arriving slightly later this year.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Region will experience temperatures as low as 16°C, with the coldest temperatures coming between Dec and Jan.

Additionally, according to ThaiPBS, there’s about a 20-30% chance of rain in the central region in late October. Residents can also expect light fog in the early morning.

Meteorological department warns of rising water levels

Because of continuous rain, the TMD warned of possible flooding in certain high-risk areas in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region. This is further compounded by a large volume of water from northern Thailand due to the ongoing floods.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s northern region will experience some of the coldest weather in the country with temperatures dropping to as low as 6°C.

TMD urged drivers to be vigilant when driving in the North. In particular, they should be cautious of thick fog and water freezing up at higher altitudes.

In the south, TMD forecasts about 60% chance of heavy rains, with waves as high as four metres.

