Man Hears Footsteps In Bangkok Hotel Room, Finds Altar On Balcony & ‘Death’ Written On Wall

Man Recounts Chilling Experience At Bangkok Hotel Including Mysterious Footsteps Late At Night

When chancing upon people’s posts of their holidays in Bangkok, Thailand, it often appears like a happy affair. They stay in cosy accommodation and have such a good time. But one man would say otherwise, after some mysterious incidents in his hotel room.

The first was a set of footsteps which jolted him awake late at night. He later found an altar on his balcony and more horrifyingly, a footprint on the wall.

Perhaps one thing that haunted him most was the word ‘dead’ in Thai, scrawled in red ink on the hotel wall.

Man hears footsteps in Bangkok hotel room

Posting to Facebook, 37-year-old Thanawin Khamsorn said that he had checked into the hotel room on 11 July, exhausted from work. According to Thaiger, the hotel is in Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

He was charged 1,200 baht (S$46.68), which he thought was fair for one night.

The hotel staff assigned him to Room 510 on the fifth floor, and he went to sleep sometime between 9pm and 10pm.

A few hours later at 1.13am, Thanawin abruptly woke up after hearing what sounded like footsteps.

He heard the sound of running water in the bathroom as well and turned on all of the lights to see what was going on.

Comes across altar in balcony

To his shock, he discovered several things in the room that he hadn’t seen before.

For instance, there was an altar on the balcony, an admittedly strange sight considering he was on the fifth floor.

Typically, such altars are more common on the ground floor of buildings in Thailand, noted Thaiger.

Thanawin also found footprints on the wall closest to his bed, which allegedly weren’t there before he fell asleep.

More disturbingly, there were coins on the headboard of his bed, which in Thai beliefs apparently indicate the rental or purchase of the bed from an ‘unseen owner’.

Meanwhile, on another section of a wall was the word ‘dead’ in Thai, written in red ink.

After recording footage of the room, Thanawain went down to the reception counter to request a different room and got another one on the second floor.

This sadly didn’t help much though, as he was unable to sleep for the rest of the night, having had the strange encounter.

Account of experience goes viral

Thanawin’s account has since gone viral, with over 21,000 shares on Facebook.

Citing local media reports, Thaiger stated that he had not booked the room in advance. When Thanawin arrived at the hotel to find a room to stay in, it happened to be the only one left.

With no other choice, he checked in and was only able to switch rooms later after some guests vacated theirs.

He had also discussed the matter with hotel staff, who said they built the altar on the balcony as no other space was available.

However, they insisted that they had never seen the footprint or the word in red ink inside the room.

They further clarified that the room was usually kept locked and not intended for guests. On the day Thanawin checked in, though, a new employee was at the reception, which likely led to the mix-up.

Following the incident, the hotel promised to refund Thanawin for the stay, requesting that he refrain from revealing the name of the establishment to the public.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thanawin Khamsorn on Facebook.