Prinsep Street Bar Offers Free Pineapple Soju After Tharman’s Victory, Patrons Must Wear The Fruit

Prinsep Street Bar Will Give Out Free 1.5-Litre Tower Of Pineapple Soju This Weekend To Those In Pineapple Attire

This weekend, Singaporeans had a lovefest with the pineapple as we voted in a new President.

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who campaigned with a pineapple symbol, enjoyed a landslide victory.

To celebrate the occasion, a bar on Prinsep Street has decided to give out free pineapple soju this weekend.

The only condition is that one of the patrons must come in attire with a pineapple on it.

Bar offers pineapple soju tower for free

In a Facebook post early on Saturday (2 Sep) morning — shortly after Mr Tharman’s win was confirmed — a bar named Soi 44 made Singaporeans an offer.

For the remainder of this long weekend (2 to 3 Sep), they would give away a 1.5-litre pineapple soju tower for free.

The tower is normally worth S$48, the bar said.

Bar patrons’ attire must contain a pineapple to get free soju

The only thing patrons have to do to get the free soju is for one person from the table to come dressed in attire with a pineapple on it.

That means they can wear a piece of clothing with a pineapple on it or go the whole hog and show up in a pineapple costume, they clarified.

Soi 44 also teased that those who dress to impress might even get more by saying,

Amaze us with your creativity, and there might be further surprises.

However, each table is limited to one tower and no splitting of tables is allowed. Also, no repeated redemptions can be made and patrons claiming the offer must flash their Facebook post to staff before ordering.

Tharman won with a pineapple symbol

Of course, Mr Tharman chose a pineapple symbol to represent himself during the Presidential Election.

Explaining his choice, he told The Straits Times (ST) that the fruit is a “propitious and welcome” symbol for many people here.

It obviously worked, since he emerged victorious with a massive 70.4% of the vote.

Voters bringing ‘pineapples’ to vote had trouble

Mr Tharman’s choice of the pineapple, however, may have unintentionally caused some inconvenience to certain voters.

For example, a woman was told to go home and change when she wore a pineapple-print shirt to vote.

Perhaps Soi 44 can make up for this by offering her a free pineapple soju tower if she wears that to the bar.

Another woman said she almost couldn’t enter the polling station as she was carrying a pineapple handbag.

Now that the election is over, this shouldn’t be an issue any more. So if you intend to take advantage of the offer before the weekend comes to an end, here are some details to note about Soi 44:

Soi 44

Address: 44 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188673

Opening hours: 3pm to 12 midnight daily

Nearest MRT station: Bencoolen

