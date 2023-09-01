Woman Carries Pineapple Handbag To Vote In PE2023, Says She Almost Couldn’t Get Into Station

Woman Says She Brought Pineapple Handbag To Vote In PE2023 Although Pineapple Is Tharman’s Symbol

As Singaporeans voted in this year’s Presidential Election (PE2023) on Friday (1 Sep), many might not have headed to their polling station without much thought to what they brought along with them.

One woman said she made the mistake of bringing her pineapple handbag with her.

Unsurprisingly, this wasn’t a good idea and she said she almost “couldn’t get in”.

Pineapple handbag taken to vote in PE2023

In a post on Friday (1 Sep), a Singapore-based user named 老萝 (Lao Luo) on social media platform XiaoHongShu said she took her handbag with her to vote.

It was a bag that she “hadn’t used for a long time”, she said, but for some reason she grabbed it and went out just like that.

That wouldn’t have been a problem if the bag didn’t have a striking 3-dimensional pineapple design right smack in the centre.

Pineapple is Tharman’s symbol for PE2023

The pineapple, of course, is the symbol chosen by presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his PE2023 campaign.

Those who voted today would’ve seen that symbol right next to his name on the ballot slip.

Mr Tharman previously told The Straits Times (ST) that he chose the pineapple to represent him as it is “a propitious and welcome symbol” for many Singaporeans.

According to the ‘Do’s and Don’ts of Voting’ page on the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) website, one point states:

Do not bring any document or material, or wear any attire or badge, which shows a political party’s or candidate’s symbol.

This is because “the law prohibits canvassing and all forms of election activity on Polling Day, except voting”.

Therefore, bringing a handbag with a pineapple design could be seen as an act of endorsement for Mr Tharman.

Woman says it was a genuine mistake

However, the OP claimed it was a genuine mistake, saying she “didn’t think about it at all”.

Due to this error, she “almost couldn’t get in” the polling station, she said.

She didn’t elaborate how she eventually managed to vote.

Another woman wearing pineapple top allegedly had to go home & change

Earlier, another woman was seen wearing a pineapple pineapple-print top.

This happened early in the morning on Polling Day, said the Xiaohongshu user who posted the photo.

The caption of the post also states that the auntie was “forced to make a U-turn home to change”.

It’s unclear whether her sartorial choice was intentional or, like the pineapple handbag carrier, she just grabbed a random shirt from her closet.

At least now that voting has closed, Singaporeans are free to wear cute pineapple-themed attire anytime they want.

