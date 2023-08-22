Singapore 2023 Presidential Candidates’ Symbols Explained, Including Tharman’s Pineapple

Symbols Of Singapore Presidential Election 2023 Candidates Explained

On Nomination Day (22 Aug), the Presidential Elections Committee confirmed the candidates successfully nominated for the 2023 Presidential Election in Singapore.

The same day, the three candidates — Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song, and Tan Kin Lian — submitted their nomination papers, which included their symbols.

Mr Tharman’s symbol is a pineapple, Mr Ng’s symbol is an open palm with a heart in the middle, and Mr Tan’s is four people reaching up towards a mandala.

Below, we break down what each of these symbols means.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam chose a pineapple as his logo

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam chose a pineapple — or the “ong lai”– to represent him on the ballots.

Elaborating on his choice, Mr Tharman told The Straits Times (ST) that it is a “propitious and welcome” symbol for many people here.

He said people use the pineapple when they move into a new house or start a new business. “When we want good luck and good things to happen, it is our future,” quipped Mr Tharman.

Following his nomination speech, he told supporters that the ong lai is the “perfect symbol” for his cause.

Mr Tharman then led his supporters in a chant where they enthusiastically replied to his “Ong lai!” with “Huat ah!”.

His slogan for the Presidential Election 2023 is “Respect for All”.

Open hand with a heart in the middle of palm represents Ng Kok Song in Presidential Election 2023

Ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song’s symbol is an open hand with a heart in the middle of the palm.

According to CNA, the five fingers of the hand represent Singapore’s various races.

Similarly, the palm symbolises the people of Singapore uniting as one despite our unique backgrounds.

“The palm signifies that, although we might be people who come from different races, different religions, we are one palm. We are one country.”

Mr Ng added, “As president, I want to be able to unite all the people of Singapore, regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation, so that we can stand united to face an uncertain future.”

This matches up with Mr Ng’s campaign slogan, “United For Our Future”.

Symbol of Tan Kin Lian consists of four people reaching up towards mandala

A logo bearing four people stretching up towards what appears to be a mandala is Tan Kin Lian’s choice for the presidential elections this time.

Per CNA, the four figures of his symbol represent the four major ethnic groups in Singapore reaching out to a flower that stands for hope for a better future.

“The overall meaning of the symbol hence means living in harmony,” said Mr Tan.

Back in his 2011 bid for the presidency, Mr Tan’s logo was a speech bubble with an open hand in it. It represented his slogan then, which was “Voice of the People”.

This year, his slogan is “Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope.”

Featured image by MS News and adapted from X and X.