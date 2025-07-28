BCA to conduct independent investigation into Tanjong Katong sinkhole, could take several months

Backfilling of Tanjong Katong sinkhole completed, says BCA

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will conduct an independent investigation into the cause of the sinkhole that developed along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday (26 July).

In a media update on Monday (28 July), BCA said this investigation could take “several months to complete”.

BCA conducting round-the-clock monitoring of sinkhole site

This included cordoning off the area and conducting inspections of nearby buildings.

Preliminary checks by BCA engineers subsequently confirmed that the One Amber condominium and landed properties are not affected by the incident, it said that night.

Nonetheless, BCA engineers have been conducting “round-the-clock site monitoring” to ensure that the surrounding buildings, roads and infrastructure stay structurally safe.

Backfilling of sinkhole completed on Monday morning: BCA

In the meantime, stabilisation works commenced, which included the backfilling of both the adjacent shaft and the sinkhole.

This was completed on Monday (28 July) morning, which stabilised the incident site.

The adjacent buildings remain safe, BCA added.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming, who is an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, said the teams on-site are compacting the ground further.

PUB will subsequently repave the road after testing to make sure no air pockets are left in the soil, which includes drilling probes of up to 20m deep.

This will “take some time”, he added, advising residents to give agencies time to confirm the road is safe before reopening.

Action will be taken if probe finds non-compliance: BCA

Since the site has now been stabilised, BCA will start an independent investigation under the Building Control Act.

It will examine how the sinkhole formed and identify the root causes, it said.

This will necessitate detailed geotechnical analysis and other validation tests by BCA and its appointed consultants.

If any non-compliance is found, the authorities will take “necessary actions” under the Building Control Act and Regulations.

However, the investigation could take several months to complete, “given the complexity of the incident”, BCA added.

Sinkhole formed at the same time as structure in nearby shaft ‘failed’

The incident caused a vehicle to fall into the sinkhole, with its driver rescued by migrant workers at the adjacent PUB worksite.

On Sunday (27 July) night, PUB said the sinkhole formed at about the same time that structure in the shaft being constructed nearby to it “was observed to have failed”.

“It is still not clear what contributed to this failure,” PUB added.

The incident also damaged two water mains, which led to the sinkhole filling up with water.

As a result of the sinkhole, the water supply in the neighbourhood was disrupted for about 8.5 hours.

Also read: 7 migrant workers given MOM coins as token of appreciation for saving woman from sinkhole

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Goh Pei Ming 吴培铭 on Facebook.