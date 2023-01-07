FairPrice Bedok Central Has Durians From S$10/Basket, Haul Your Loot While Buying Groceries

FairPrice Bedok Central Has Durians From S$5 Per Box

In April last year, FairPrice Bedok Central’s durian promotion attracted eager customers who formed long lines outside the supermarket.

Less than a year later, the promotion seems to be back, coinciding with this year’s Chinese New Year festivities.

While there might not be S$0.90 durians on offer this time, baskets containing five to six whole durians are going for just S$10.

If you happen to be on a grocery run, this might be that extra treat you’d want to sneak into your shopping cart.

FairPrice Bedok Central has whole & pre-packed durians

Shoppers who visited FairPrice Bedok Central recently may have caught the unmistakable whiff of durian while out looking for their household necessities.

Situated outside the popular supermarket, the durian ‘roadshow’ has tons of green prickly fruits for customers to choose from.

Those looking for the best bang for their buck might want to consider going for one of these baskets of durians, on sale for just S$10 each.

Pictures circulating on social media suggest that each of the baskets contains about five to six durians.

Those who do not wish to go through the hassle of opening up the durians on their own can opt for pre-packed ones instead, available from S$5 per box.

Mao Shan Wang variety available too

Other premium durian varieties, like the popular Mao Shan Wang (MSW), are also available at the fair.

One satisfied customer took to Facebook to sing praises about the MSW durian he bought from the store, which he described as “bitter, sweet, and creamy”.

While online posts seem to indicate that the promo has been ongoing since Dec 2022, when it will end is currently unclear. But knowing there are so many durian lovers in Singapore, don’t be surprised if stocks run out quickly each day.

So if you happen to be in the East and are craving some durian, hurry and check out this promo while it’s still ongoing.

Here’s how to find the outlet:



Fairprice Bedok Central

Address: 212 Bedok North Street 1, Bedok Town Centre, Singapore 460212

Nearest MRT: Bedok Station

Opening hours: 24 hours daily, though durian sale hours may vary

With durian prices expected to remain low till February, many people are likely taking the chance now to consume as much of the fruit as possible.

So if you don’t want to miss out before prices go up again, you might want to get some soon too.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook.