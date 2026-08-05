NTU student terrorised by bee on first day in hall, friends gather to help release it

Bee terrorises NTU student on his first day in hall, prompting him to call friends for backup

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student received quite the warm welcome to hall life on Tuesday (4 Aug) when a bee flew into his dorm room.

In a TikTok video, 22-year-old Rayyan documented the ordeal as he tried to avoid the wrath of his uninvited guest.

@rayyanroulette where is my roommate when i NEEDED HIM THE MOST?!?! Thankful for my sisters for saving me from the Bee in hall ❤️ ♬ [Loop] Clumsy clarinet(1484889) – torikago

Bee appears on his first day of hall life

Speaking to MS News, Rayyan said he had left the window open for ventilation before heading out for orientation.

However, when he returned, he kept hearing a buzzing sound.

“I didn’t know what it was until I saw it coming from the window!” he said.

In the video, Rayyan filmed himself trying to make sense of the situation.

The bee appeared to be trapped between the wire mesh and the glass panel of the window.

Rayyan explained that he wanted to switch on the air-conditioning, but could only do so once the windows were fully closed.

“Can you get out, please? The window is there,” he pleaded while pointing towards the opening, which was likely where the bee had entered.

When begging failed, Rayyan tried hitting the window with his roommate’s pillow.

Unfortunately, that did little to scare the bee away.

Calls friends for backup as chaos continues

With his roommate nowhere to be found, Rayyan called his other friends in for backup.

His friends soon entered the “battlefield” and attempted to figure out how to deal with the trapped bee.

“Do you have the spraying thing?” one of them asked.

“No, I don’t have! I’m not prepared for this!” Rayyan exclaimed.

One friend suggested opening the window mesh, but Rayyan was worried that the bee would fly further into the room.

“If it flies inside, I will die. I will die,” he replied.

Friends capture bee using a tissue

The group eventually decided to open the window mesh and catch the bee.

In the video, two of Rayyan’s friends can be seen attempting to capture it, with one declaring: “I got it.”

Rayyan told MS News that they managed to “slowly nudge the bee down” before catching it with a tissue.

However, one of his friends suddenly began screaming after capturing the insect, sending the entire group into a frenzy.

Rayyan and one of his female friends immediately dashed out of the room, screaming as they ran into the hallway.

“I’m seeing stars, bro. I cannot do this,” Rayyan said after returning to his room. “Where is this Mat when I need him?”

The bee was eventually released through the open window.

Netizens buzzed in amusement at Rayyan’s terrified reactions

The hilarious encounter quickly caught netizens’ attention, garnering more than 107,000 views in less than a day.

Many viewers were amused by the chaotic reactions from Rayyan and his friends.

Some joked that the bee merely wanted to bond with Rayyan and become his new roommate.

Others welcomed Rayyan to hall life, noting that NTU is fairly well known for its rambunctious wildlife.

Like Rayyan, several netizens were also curious about Mat’s whereabouts.

One netizen even offered a hilarious theory to explain the mystery: “I think the bee replaced [your roommate].”

Also read: Redditor Photographs Huge Spider At Pasir Ris Park Up Close, Applauded For Bravery

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Featured image adapted from @rayyanroulette on TikTok.