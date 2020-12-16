Beijing 101 Has Customised Hair Treatments To Combat Hair Loss

People often joke about pulling one’s own hair out due to stress. In actual fact, stress can be a major culprit behind the thinning of your once-thick and luscious crowning glory.

This includes seeing an increasing amount of forsaken strands each time you wash your hair, comb through it, or even pull out a hair tie to free yourself from a tight ponytail.

They say prevention is always better than cure, and there’s no point in sitting around letting your hairline recede.

For those who want to tackle hair fall issues before your floor turns into mini grasslands, Beijing 101 Hair Consultants specialises in customised treatments that nip your hair loss woes in the bud.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

In-depth consultation to target specific hair concerns

Hair loss rates have probably been weighing on your mind if you literally have to pick up after yourself each time you’ve blow dried your hair.

But instead of going for anti-hair fall shampoo, which probably have questionable degrees of effectiveness, you can consider heading straight to a specialised hair care centre instead.

1-on-1 consultation with a hair consultant

When it comes to physiological issues such as prematurely shedding way more hair than your peers, Beijing 101 Hair Consultants knows not to operate on a one-size-fits-all premise.

Instead of applying generic products like some fast-beauty salons do, the in-house experts take time and care to get to the root of your hair concerns.

The treatment begins with an in-depth consultation with an assigned hair consultant, who will break down the nitty-gritty of hair and scalp health into digestible info.

They’ll also ask about your lifestyle habits, such as whether or not you smoke or drink alcohol, the nature of your diet, frequency of exercise, and even your sleep patterns and stress levels.

Scalp scan to magnify hair strands, follicles & scalp surface

The hair consultant will then perform a scalp scan, which magnifies your noggin and sheds light on the state of your hair strands, follicles, and scalp surface.

Common issues that can be detected from this scan include a greasy scalp surface, clogged pores inhibiting the growth of healthy follicles, and a high concentration of weak and thin strands that are prone to breakage.

Based on the scan results, the hair consultant will then concoct a treatment formula to specifically target your identified issues. No more, and no less.

Product application, massage & wash

Each step of the way, you will be fed detailed information about the type of product that would be applied to your scalp.

Customised herbal mask application

From a potent ampoule to speed up hair growth and follicle regeneration to a soothing mask to cleanse a greasy scalp and allow it to “breathe”, each application is accompanied by a deep rub and massage to facilitate better penetration.

Definitely a huge plus point, considering we haven’t been able to enjoy our routine deep tissue massages across the Causeway.

After a 20-minute rest with the product on your hair to better soak in all the goodness, you’ll be treated to a herbal hair wash.

The treatment is completed with the application of nourishing scalp treatment serums.

This tailor-made formula will be massaged deeply into the pores so that your hair and scalp would continue absorbing all that TLC even after you step out of the outlet.

At the end of the treatment, the hair consultant will run through another scan and voilà – you should expect to see your scalp now squeaky clean and free of accumulated dirt and gunk.

Before on top, after on the bottom. A significant decrease in oil build-up & flakiness.

The transformation your hair has undergone could probably prompt bae to ask, “Did you do something different to your hair?” on your next date.

Luscious locks for $42 at Beijing 101 Hair Consultants

Whether you are suffering from undiagnosed hair and scalp issues or just wish to treat yourself to an end-of-year pamper sesh, Beijing 101 Hair Consultants has a flash sale promo from now till 31 Jan 2021.

Originally priced at $502, you can get a 4-step Advanced Hair & Scalp Revival Treatment for just $42 nett.

It includes a 1-on-1 hair and scalp analysis plus consultation, a customised mask, herbal hair wash, the Oxy3 Scalp Treatment and a Signature Meridian Herbal Scalp Treatment.

To top it all off, Beijing 101 is even throwing in $20 worth of FairPrice vouchers for all customers taking up this deal.

Now you can strut your stuff down the supermarket aisles, snagging groceries as you feel your pampered locks swaying side to side.

They’ve got 7 hair care centres islandwide, so check out the list of Beijing 101 outlets and book an appointment near you to enjoy this limited-time offer.

Usher in the new year with a well-deserved hair & scalp treatment

2020 has undoubtedly been a tumultuous year, and it’s inevitable that all the mounting stress manifests in physical forms — wreaking havoc on your precious hair and causing hair loss issues.

If the growing clumps of hair clogging your shower drain are bringing you turmoil, take advantage of Beijing 101’s flash sale promo for an affordable treatment that targets specific hair and scalp needs.

After all, it’s one way to #TreatYourself for surviving all that this year has thrown at you. And what better way to usher 2021 in than with a pampering treatment.

One that paves the way for thicker and more luscious locks, no less.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Beijing 101 Hair Consultants.

Featured image by MS News.