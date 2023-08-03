Beijing 101 Scalp Treatment Includes Massage That Helps Hair Grow, Relieve Headaches & Look Good

Pamper Yourself With Customised TCM Herb Scalp Treatment & Hair Spa At Beijing 101

When you’re caught up with work and the bane that is adulting, it’s hard to find the time and energy to treat yourself. Self-care though, is one of the best ways to de-stress.

Bid farewell to your anxieties – and the headaches and hair fall that come with it – by heading down to Beijing 101.

This’ll be your chance to experience the bliss of a ‘hair spa’ as the salon takes good care of you with its award-winning Hair & Scalp Purity Treatment, a two-hour sesh that includes a heavenly head massage and customised treatment tonic.

You’ll be leaving the session feeling refreshed and ready to slay whatever challenge that comes your way — all while looking fabulous with magnificent tresses.

Get the answers to your hair woes at Beijing 101

For many women, picking up strands of hair in the shower and around the house is a daily occurrence. As a result, some may turn to expensive shampoos and conditioners in a panic to stop hair fall.

Much like other health problems, it’s better to leave the diagnosis and treatment to the professionals instead of Dr Google (or Dr ChatGPT).

The hair specialists at Beijing 101 will give you the answers you need to reduce hair loss and promote hair growth.

To do that, the treatment session starts with a cosy one-on-one where you’ll get up close — really close — and personal with your scalp.

It may be jarring to see your hair follicles magnified on the screen, but rest assured, you can count on the specialist to give you an in-depth assessment – no judgement here.

The consultation is a sign of better things to come as they’ll now have the information they need to concoct a scalp mask, unique to the condition of your scalp.

Soothe & treat your scalp with premium TCM herbs

This is when the real spa experience begins.

Sink into the plush chairs in the treatment room and bask in the serenity as you wait for the specialist to prepare your scalp mask.

The mask will work its magic for about 20 minutes, during which you can read a book, scroll through your social media feed of choice, or even take that much-needed nap after pulling an OT shift.

What comes afterwards is a herbal hair wash that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the next stage of the treatment process.

Signature Meridian Massage will melt away the stress

If life and the recent state of our country’s current affairs are bogging you down, Beijing 101’s Signature Meridian Massage will likely soothe your over-stimulated senses.

Before that though, expect the hair specialist to apply a custom nourishing hair tonic to your scalp.

The tonic – packed with premium TCM ingredients like he shou wu and ginseng – will leave anybody feeling like a pampered princess (or prince).

With such high-quality ingredients, the tonic serves to treat the root of your hair problems so you can stop worrying about your beloved locks.

Of course, it’s not enough to just leave the tonic in there. The following deep head massage will make sure that your scalp absorbs all that herbal goodness.

If you’ve been suffering from headaches due to staring at the screen all week, the massage might even release that built-up tension.

The hair specialist’s expert fingers will also navigate the eight acupuncture points to improve blood circulation and in turn, stimulate hair growth.

For the sleep-deprived, the massage will be another golden chance to catch a precious wink or two before the last part of the session.

The final part of the treatment involves the Alpha Led Light Treatment, where the specialist will place a special helmet-light device on your head.

This nifty gadget uses state-of-the-art light therapy to improve blood circulation and make sure all those good nutrients have been locked in.

Enjoy the results after the second scan

In your state of post-treatment bliss, it might be hard to remember that you came for your hair’s health and not simply to relax.

All good things have to come to an end, however, as the specialist will gently nudge you back down to earth to share the results of the session.

You’ll go through a second scan to once again examine the state of your scalp.

Rest assured, the treatment – starting from the luxurious scalp mask down to the head massage – has started to do wonders.

If you think your hair feels fresh after the treatment, it definitely looks that way too.

Pay attention to the images on the screen and relish the close-up images of your squeaky clean scalp. You’ll notice that your pores are now free of build-up and that there’s way less grease on your crown.

No doubt, two hours of self-care will leave anyone feeling happy and healthy.

In fact, the Hair & Scalp Purify Treatment was crowned Best Anti-Hairfall Treatment at the Harper’s Bazaar Spa Awards last year, so you can leave the salon with a peace of mind that your locks have been well taken care of.

Experience award-winning Beijing 101 hair & scalp treatment for only S$40

Anyone can fall victim to hair loss, especially during periods of stress and change.

While we can’t control what life throws at us, we can take charge of our personal well-being through simple acts of self-love – like going for a spa day.

You won’t even feel the pinch after pampering yourself because first-time customers can now enjoy Beijing 101’s award-winning Hair & Scalp Purify Treatment at just S$40 — a literal fraction of the usual price of S$532 — plus S$10 FairPrice shopping credits for some post-pampering retail therapy.

Those who visit the Century Square outlet will also get a free scalp massage brush on top of the voucher, so if you’re still mulling over which branch to go to, that might help in your decision-making.

So if you’re feeling worn down and in need of some valuable and pampering me-time, you can book an appointment on the website here.

Self-care doesn’t have to cost a bomb

Many of us might delay a self-care day on account of having no time or money.

However, here’s a reminder that you need not wait till the next holiday or max out your credit card to give yourself a break.

Spare a blissful hour or two to take yourself out on a date or do whatever gives you peace of mind. Everything else can wait.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Beijing 101 Hair Consultants.

