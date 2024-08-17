Bishan block suffers power outage for 2 hours, some residents stranded as lifts fail to work

Bishan block power outage comes after residents experience flickering lights for over a week

On Saturday (17 Aug) night, a block in Bishan suffered a power outage that lasted about two hours.

The incident caused the lifts in the building not to work, stranding some residents downstairs.

Residents complain of blinking lights in their flats on 13 Aug

The power issue was first highlighted in Telegram channel Zone 6 Konnects, set up for the Residents’ Network (RN) of Bishan East Zone 6.

On 13 Aug, a resident said all the lights in their unit blinked a total of three times that evening. Another two residents said that this had been happening in their flats too for the past week.

Later that night, another resident experienced this, confirming that it was happening to a number of residents.

Upon questioning, it became clear that this was happening to residents of Block 157 Bishan Street 13.

This led the RN leader to conduct a poll to identify where the problem was, in which the majority of residents said it was occurring at Block 157.

Blinking lights occur again over next few days

On 15 Aug, residents were told that the town council had sent an electrician to investigate, and was monitoring the situation.

The same evening that this was said, a few Block 157 residents reported another occurrence of the blinking lights.

On 16 Aug, it happened again, with a Block 157 resident remarking that it seemed to be “getting more frequent”.

The RN leader then revealed that it was due to “irregularities in the electrical supply”. The situation may be referred to Singapore Power for further investigation, he added.

That night, the situation appeared to have worsened, with a resident saying the whole block started flickering, including the corridor lights.

Whole Bishan block experiences power outage at 6.30pm

On Saturday, a resident observed that the corridor lights in Block 157 were still flickering in the morning. She also heard the lift alarm had gone off the day before.

The RN leader said Block 158 was also affected.

Worse was to come, though. Close to 6.30pm, a resident said Block 157 was having a “bad interference in power supply”, with the lift alarm going off.

Other residents alerted that the electricity for the whole building had been cut off.

Photos sent by an MS News reader showed that the block had been plunged into darkness compared with neighbouring blocks.

The block has a total of 114 units, according to PropertyGuru.

Lifts in Bishan block affected by power outage

The power outage meant the lifts of the 22-storey block could not work.

A resident urged the authorities to do something quickly as many elderly people living on the high floors couldn’t get upstairs.

Photos showed an elderly couple waiting the void deck of the block while contractors tried to solve the problem.

Unfortunately, more than an hour after the blackout started, impatient residents started wondering when the power would be restored.

They were told that the Essential Maintenance Services Unit (EMSU), a 24-hour service provided by the town council, was looking into the issue on-site.

Close to 8pm, residents were told that the problem appeared to be on SP Group’s end.

Power restored after two hours

Finally, minutes after SP Services’ arrival, power was restored at almost 8.30pm — two hours after it went out.

Later, residents were told that no fault was found with the Electrical Distribution Board the night before the blackout.

They intended to service it next week.

MS News has reached out to Bishan East Zone 6 RN and Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for more information.

