Bishan clinic has licence revoked for errant prescribing of codeine cough syrup & other medicines

Bishan clinic unable to offer any healthcare services after licence is revoked

A clinic in Bishan has had its licence revoked with effect from Friday (24 Jan).

In a press release on Saturday (25 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Prudence Family Clinic will not be able to offer any healthcare services, effective immediately.

Bishan clinic has licence revoked for physical, temporary & remote consultation

Prudence Family Clinic was granted a licence to provide outpatient medical services under the Healthcare Services Act 2020, MOH said.

Following its revocation, the clinic is barred from providing services including those carried out:

at its permanent premises at Block 512 Bishan Street 13, unit #01-524

at temporary premises, for example, patients’ residences

remotely via teleconsultation

MOH requested that the clinic inform affected patients of their licence revocation to ensure their continuity of care, adding:

Affected patients may wish to visit other nearby CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme)-accredited, MediSave-accredited or Healthier SG clinics instead.

While the release stated the clinic’s permanent premises as Block 512, the clinic said it had moved to Block 116 Bishan Street 12, according to a Facebook post it made in July last year.

Bishan clinic failed to ensure codeine cough syrup prescribed within limits

MOH’s investigations found that Prudence Family Clinic had contravened the conditions of its licence, “specifically in relation to the prescription and supply of codeine cough preparations, benzodiazepines and other hypnotics on numerous occasions”.

According to SingHealth, benzodiazepines are used to control conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks, insomnia and seizures. Hypnotics are commonly used to help people sleep, i.e. sleeping pills.

The violations include:

failure to properly document and maintain the health records of patients prescribed such medicines failure to ensure its doctors supply codeine cough preparation within the prescribed limits failure to ensure its doctors avoid prescribing two or more benzodiazepines or other hypnotics concurrently failure to ensure its doctors refer patients to specialists for further care after they were on benzodiazepines or other hypnotics for more than eight weeks

Clinic will stop taking part in CHAS & MediSave schemes

Prudence Family Clinic contravened the conditions of its licence numerous times over less than a year, MOH said.

This demonstrates “a lack of effective internal oversight, controls and governance”, it added.

MOH thus determined that the clinic is “no longer able to provide outpatient medical services in a manner that is clinically safe and ethically appropriate”.

Due to the revocation, all its related accreditations and/or participation in MOH’s financial schemes and Healthier SG will cease. This includes CHAS and MediSave.

2 doctors to be investigated

Furthermore, two doctors at Prudence Family Clinic who were involved in the errant prescribing practices have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

They will be investigated for possible contraventions of the Health Products Act 2007.

They will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council over potential breaches of ethics and the National Guidelines on Safe Prescribing of Opioids.

Bishan clinic didn’t try to defend itself before licence was revoked

MOH noted that it issued a notice to Prudence Family Clinic on 20 Dec, notifying it that the ministry intended to revoke its licence.

The clinic was given the chance to submit representations on the matter. However, it didn’t do so.

The ministry will continue to monitor clinics that prescribe such medications to ensure that they follow prevailing regulatory requirements, it said, adding:

We will not hesitate to take appropriate regulatory action should non-compliances be found.

MOH also reminded all licensees to comply with their licensing obligations, applicable regulations and conditions of their licences and licensing-related approvals.

