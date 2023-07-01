Bishan Clinic Allegedly Involved In Supplying Cough Medicine To Illegal Peddlers, Authorities Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MOH Investigating Bishan Clinic Which Allegedly Supplied Cough Medicine To Codeine Syndicate

Recently, enforcement officers in Singapore carried out an operation targeting a suspected illegal codeine syndicate.

The joint operation involved officers from Singapore Police Force (SPF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), and Ministry of Health (MOH).

Together, they arrested six men and seized about 190 litres of codeine cough syrup — among other items.

What’s perhaps most concerning is that an undisclosed licensed clinic in Bishan was allegedly involved in supplying codeine to the syndicate.

The health ministry is currently investigating the clinic and will take necessary enforcement actions if it detects any breaches.

190 litres of codeine cough medicine seized in joint operation

On Saturday (1 July), HSA shared a press release about an operation jointly carried out with SPF and MOH.

The operation, which took place from 14 June to 16 June, was reportedly the largest involving an illegal codeine syndicate since 2019.

Enforcement officers seized the following during the operation:

190 litres of codeine cough syrup

S$680,000 in cash

Assortment of pills

34 e-vaporisers

Eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes

HSA shared that the cough syrup seized had a street value of about S$150,000.

Additionally, the amount is enough to feed the addiction of 1,000 addicts.

Cough medicine allegedly supplied by clinic in Bishan

Preliminary investigations revealed that the codeine was allegedly obtained from a licensed clinic in Bishan.

The cough syrup was subsequently processed at a residential apartment along Chua Chu Kang Avenue 3 before being illegally sold in Geylang.

MOH is currently investigating the clinic in question and will take enforcement action if breaches are found.

In the case that lapses have been discovered, the medical practitioner will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council.

Six men, aged between 37 and 61, are currently under investigation for offences under:

Health Products Act 2007

Customs Act 1960

Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993

The press release did not state the exact offences the suspects are being investigated for.

Of the six individuals, four are also suspected members of an unlawful society and are being probed for additional offences.

