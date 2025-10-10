Car flips over & 2 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle accident along BKE

Black car turns turtle after BKE accident, causes congestion

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving four vehicles along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Friday (10 Oct).

A video of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed one of the cars involved flipped over on the expressway.

Farther along the BKE, a motorcycle lay on its side in the far-right lane.

Car that flipped over in BKE accident cordoned off

Other images in the clip show a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance at the scene.

Lanes 1 and 2 (from the right) had been cordoned off with traffic cones due to the car that flipped over.

A police car was behind, with traffic caught in a bottleneck due to the obstruction.

BKE accident causes congestion till SLE

In a post on X at 6.55am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the accident took place on the BKE in the direction towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after Dairy Farm Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

In an update at 7am, LTA said the accident had caused congestion till Bukit Panjang Road.

At 8.42am, it said that the congestion had stretched all the way to the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

3 people injured, 2 sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the traffic at about 6.50am on 10 Oct.

It took place along the BKE towards the PIE, and involved two motorcycles and two cars, the Singapore Police Force said

Two men, a 24-year-old motorist and a 35-year-old motorcyclist, were sent to the hospital. SCDF said it conveyed them to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

