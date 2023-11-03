M’sian Girl Receives Customised Blind Boxes From Boyfriend For 6-Month Anniversary, TikTokers Both Impressed & Envious

Malaysian Boy Celebrates 6-Month Anniversary With Girlfriend With Customised Blind Boxes

Ah, young love. For many, it is romance at its most exciting, euphoric, and unforgettable.

One girl in Malaysia would certainly agree as she recently received a set of customised blind boxes from her boyfriend for their six-month anniversary.

Everything from the boxes to the gifts was lovingly designed and curated by her boyfriend.

Her unboxing video has since gone viral, attracting equal amounts of admiration and envy from viewers.

Girl receives 6 blind boxes from boyfriend in honour of 6-month anniversary

In a video posted on Tuesday (31 Oct), TikTok user @weixshann aka Wei Shan unboxed a set of blind boxes that her boyfriend Darrels specially customised for her.

In honour of their six-month anniversary, he created six blind boxes, each with a mystery gift of its own.

At the beginning of the video, Wei Shan could be seen receiving the blind boxes gleefully, rotating them to show the fine details printed on each box.

Printed on the front of the blind boxes were the words ‘Happy Month’, along with a cute cartoon illustration of Darrels planting a smooch on Wei Shan’s cheek.

The top left of the boxes even had a ‘Dar Mart’ label, which was possibly a cheeky nod to popular blind box retailer Pop Mart.

One of the sides of the boxes were silhouettes of the mystery gifts, adding to the excitement of the unboxing.

Girl gets Cinnamoroll plush toy, photo album, love letter & more from blind boxes

As Wei Shan opened the first blind box, she retrieved a card that revealed what the mystery gift was.

It turned out to be a bouquet of flowers, which Darrels then brought out and presented to her.

The next blind box, however, was clearly Wei Shan’s favourite.

The moment Darrels brought out the wrapped mega plush toy, Wei Shan could not contain her excitement and squealed non-stop.

As she tore open the packaging to reveal a fluffy Cinnamoroll, she squeezed the plush toy while simultaneously laughing with joy.

The remaining four blind boxes revealed equally thoughtful gifts, which were a big AirPod-shaped speaker, a photo album, a love letter, and a Montigo water bottle.

Wei Shan saved the reading of the love letter for last, which wound up moving her to tears.

They then wrapped each other in a loving embrace.

Viewers fall in love with customised blind boxes

The customised blind boxes were an instant hit with viewers, and Wei Shan’s video has since garnered over 680,000 views at the time of writing.

Many users were awed by the effort poured into the gifts, with some reacting with comments of envy like this one.

Other viewers also complimented Darrels for his thoughtfulness and wished both of them a happy future together.

The video even caught the attention of the official Miniso United States account, which yearnfully asked when it would be their turn to get a partner this caring.

In response, Wei Shan cheekily replied that she would help them manifest their dream into reality.

Of course, plenty of viewers were also curious about how the boxes were created.

Wei Shan revealed that Darrels customised them using a template and the graphic design platform Canva before printing them out at a shop.

Seeing as this is what Darrels came up with for their six-month anniversary, we can only imagine what’s in store when they hit their first anniversary.

We wish this lovely couple the very best. Here’s hoping they will continue to be happy together for a long, long time.

Featured image adapted from @weixshann on TikTok.