First S’pore Mega Toy Show Features Exclusive POP MART Figurines, Fans Form Snaking Queues

Pop Toy Show Opening Day Draws Large Crowds On 8 Sep

The largest toy show in Asia is finally here and the buzz was palpable on opening day.

From 8 to 10 Sep, the Sands Expo & Convention Centre is hosting the inaugural Pop Toy Show (PTS) for toy fans and collectors.

This year’s iteration, jointly organised by POP MART and ActionCity, is the first of its kind in town — making it even more special for those in Singapore.

Throngs of people turned up for the first day of the show, with some early birds hoping to get their hands on exclusive designs from Molly, PUCKY, and HACIPUPU, among others.

The event is ticketed though, so be sure to grab your passes quickly before they sell out.

Collectors queue for exclusive POP MART figurines

On 8 Sep, the PTS opened its doors to excited customers — some of whom waited hours before the opening time at 11am.

They formed snaking queues at several booths, and unsurprisingly, at those with exclusive designs.

For example, Molly, the adorable character with her recognisable wide-eyed gaze immediately drew a crowd.

Molly has a total of eight products exclusive to this year’s PTS.

Meanwhile, Pucky and Dimoo World have eight and three exclusive designs respectively.

Other recognisable brands are hirono, HACIPUPU, and Skullpanda which also have booths promoting their exclusive products.

These exclusive designs, special as they are, were the first priority for VIP ticket holders.

A quick check on the official PTS website shows that these VIP tickets — priced at S$168 — have since sold out.

But if you’re not a hardcore collector, there’s still plenty to see and of course, spend your money on, at the show.

Pop Toy Show Singapore has over 40 exhibitors

Apart from the booths with the exclusive toys, visitors will be spoilt for choice at all the eye candy on display.

POP MART itself has a booth selling a range of toys for those who are seeking more affordable pieces.

Don’t be shocked if you still see a long queue for the cashier though, as these ‘regular’ toys are still a hit.

Meanwhile, some artists have come to the show to personally man their booths and meet their fanbase.

Once you’re tired of battling the crowd, the event venue also has gashapon and claw machines to make the toy-buying experience even more exciting.

If you’re looking for a way to spend the weekend, here’s how you can get to the show:



Pop Toy Show 2023 @ Sands Expo & Convention Centre

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls D & E

Dates: 8 – 10 Sep 2023

Opening hours: 11am – 8pm

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Tickets for sale on PTS website

POP MART and other toy fans interested in checking out the event can still grab standard and group tickets on the PTS website.

The standard ticket starts at S$32 for a 1-day pass.

Those who want to visit the show with friends, however, can consider the Group Ticket for four pax, starting at S$80.

Even if you’re not a toy collector, you might find it hard to resist the charm of these objects.

Who knows, they may just be the pieces you need to spruce up your work desk.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Shawn Low.