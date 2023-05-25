Gashapon Bandai Opens First S’pore Store At NEX, Test Your Luck While Collecting Characters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Official Gashapon Store Opens At NEX, Immerse In Authentic Capsule Toy Experience

If you’re a fan of thrill and collectibles, we’ve got the perfect weekend activity for you.

Popular Japanese capsule toy specialty franchise Gashapon Bandai Official Shop opened its doors at NEX today (25 May).

The 772 sq ft store is home to 300 Gashapon machines, filled with toys from various famed series.

From S$4, you can try your luck at collecting your favourite character toys and merchandise.

Choose from 300 machines at the Gashapon Bandai Official Shop at NEX

For those unfamiliar with Gashapon, it is a popular machine-dispensed capsule toy brand from Japan.

Similar to a blind box, customers do not know what they’ll get until they open their capsule.

The brand has now opened a shop at NEX in Serangoon, bringing the “Gashapon experience” to Singaporean fans.

Although unassuming from afar, 300 Gashapon machines line the shop’s walls.

With different series and categories to choose from, customers are spoilt for choice.

Visitors can take their time to browse through the rows of Gashapon machines and find one that catches their fancy.

Collect popular characters from Pokémon, Demon Slayer & BTS

With options aplenty, there’ll definitely be something for everyone.

The Gashapon machines are broadly categorised into different sections, so visitors can zero in on their needs if they already have something in mind.

The categories are:

Anime

Collectable

Cool

Cute

Game

Hobby

Living things

Customers can win figurines from various classic series in the store too, such as Pokémon, Demon Slayer, Spy × Family, and One Piece.

Adorable Crayon Shin-chan, Miffy and Sanrio characters also add a splash of cuteness to the list.

Quirky hyper-realistic insect toys are additionally available for those with more unique preferences.

But that’s not all. K-pop fans will be elated to know that BTS’ TinyTAN and NCT127 capsules are also available in-store.

Be rest assured that the Gashapon experience is as authentic as it can get, as the store comes complete with the latest products from Bandai.

Those who do not fancy collecting figurines may opt for other merchandise like acrylic stands, bags, and even clocks.

Wearables like rings and lanyards are also an option if you’d rather spend on items with more utility.

If you find yourself with too many capsules to handle, you can deposit your empty capsules in the ‘capsule input port’.

Alternatively, customers can place their capsules in baskets to truly go on a shopping spree.

Have a go at the machines from S$4

Each token costs just S$2, and customers are free to decide how much they wish to spend during their visit.

But knowing just how thrilling and addictive opening capsules can be, we won’t be surprise if you end up purchasing multiple tokens at once.

The number of tokens you’ll need for each Gashapon machine varies, so have a quick look-through before planning your purchase.

According to staff, they range between two tokens (S$4) and five tokens (S$10) , although a small section of premium Gashapon are also available, tucked away by the store’s cashier-counter.

Those who wish to have a go at these premium Gashapon machines will have to make payment at the cashier-counters.

Invite friends & family for an exciting experience

The Gashapon Bandai Official Shop will definitely be a great place for families and friends, especially those who love collectibles, to spend time together.

If you’d like to visit the store, here’s how you can find it:

Gashapon Bandai Official Shop

Address: #03-31 NEX, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Serangoon Station

For more information on the store and its products, visit their website here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

All images by MS News. Photography by Iskandar Rossali.