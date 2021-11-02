BlueSG Car Wheel Allegedly Comes Off On 1 Nov

BlueSG is a car-sharing platform that has taken off in Singapore. You can almost always find one parked in a car park not too far away from you.

Its convenience has seen it amass a large group of members. So, members should perk up and listen to what this netizen experienced on 1 Nov.

After driving for a while, this netizen noticed that the car was producing weird sounds and ‘trembling’. Subsequently, one of the front wheels came loose and rolled off after the car came to a stop.

The netizen then warned others to report such issues and was frightened to think of what would happen if he was driving on the expressway instead.

Car wheel comes off after BlueSG car came to a stop

A netizen shared on the Facebook SG Road Vigilante group that the front wheel of the BlueSG car he was driving had allegedly come off after he came to a halt.

The car was purportedly producing weird sounds and trembling before the wheel came off.

The netizen also shared that he did not receive a signal from the car, nor did he collide with anything while driving.

Thankfully, the netizen counted his lucky stars and feared that the situation would’ve turned out much worse if he was driving on the expressway instead.

Contact BlueSG customer service if troubles found

The netizen warns other users that if they notice anything amiss with their BlueSG vehicle to contact customer service immediately.

You can do that by contacting them on their 24/7 hotline at +65 3163 7800 or by pressing the blue button located on the dashboard of the BlueSG Car.

MS News has contacted BlueSG for comment on the incident and will update the article accordingly.

Check vehicle’s condition before heading off

This incident is a stark reminder to check on the condition of your vehicle before setting off on any journey.

Oftentimes, we take the vehicle’s condition for granted and fail to notice the small hints that could prevent a potential accident.

Thankfully, this netizen was quick to pull over before landing himself into bigger trouble.

