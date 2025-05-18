BMW attempts to overtake car at high speeds outside Suntec City, crashes into bus

BMW crashes into bus while attempting to overtake outside Suntec City

A BMW driver attempted a speedy overtake of another car on Temasek Boulevard outside Suntec City but ended up colliding with a bus instead.

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on 16 May at around 11pm.

The footage uploaded online showed a two-lane road with a green BMW suddenly speeding up with the roar of its engine and going around the white car ahead of it.

The BMW then attempted to shift lanes and cut between the white car and the Go-Ahead Singapore Bus Service 36.

However, the sound of screeching tyres could be heard right after.

The green car then crashed right into the rear corner of the bus, spinning sideways.

Another clip showed the aftermath of the accident.

The BMW suffered severe frontal damage, with the hood crumpled and stuck in a raised position that blocked the driver’s view.

Several passers-by guided the car forward slowly into a safer position.

Netizens criticise BMW driver for recklessness

“Driving reckless plus lack of skill,” the person who submitted the footage scathingly said. Netizens online were quick to agree.

They slammed the driver, mockingly calling them “Fast & Stupid” in a reference to the ‘Fast & Furious’ film franchise.

Others noted how the driver did not help the negative reputation of BMW drivers.

One commenter joked that the driver thought they were playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

Another netizen also expressed pity for the bus driver, who had to deal with the unexpected accident.

MS News has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore for their comments on the incident.

