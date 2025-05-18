 SG Election Notice
BMW attempts to overtake car at high speeds outside Suntec City, crashes into bus

By - 18 May 2025, 2:41 pm

BMW crashes into bus while attempting to overtake outside Suntec City

A BMW driver attempted a speedy overtake of another car on Temasek Boulevard outside Suntec City but ended up colliding with a bus instead.

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on 16 May at around 11pm.

The footage uploaded online showed a two-lane road with a green BMW suddenly speeding up with the roar of its engine and going around the white car ahead of it.

bmw suntec city

Source: Reddit

The BMW then attempted to shift lanes and cut between the white car and the Go-Ahead Singapore Bus Service 36.

bmw suntec city

Source: Reddit

However, the sound of screeching tyres could be heard right after.

The green car then crashed right into the rear corner of the bus, spinning sideways.

bmw suntec city

Source: Reddit

Another clip showed the aftermath of the accident.

The BMW suffered severe frontal damage, with the hood crumpled and stuck in a raised position that blocked the driver’s view.

bmw suntec city

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Several passers-by guided the car forward slowly into a safer position.

Netizens criticise BMW driver for recklessness

“Driving reckless plus lack of skill,” the person who submitted the footage scathingly said. Netizens online were quick to agree.

They slammed the driver, mockingly calling them “Fast & Stupid” in a reference to the ‘Fast & Furious’ film franchise.

Source: Facebook

Others noted how the driver did not help the negative reputation of BMW drivers.

Source: Reddit

One commenter joked that the driver thought they were playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

Source: Reddit

Another netizen also expressed pity for the bus driver, who had to deal with the unexpected accident.

Source: Facebook

MS News has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore for their comments on the incident.

Also read: BMW blocks straight ahead lane in AMK, angry motorcyclist knocks on their window

Featured image adapted from Reddit and SGRV on Facebook.

