BMW blocks straight ahead lane in AMK, angry motorcyclist knocks on their window

Motorcyclist angrily knocks on BMW window in AMK after car doesn’t move during green light

A motorcyclist in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) lost his patience and angrily confronted a BMW driver who held up an entire lane despite the green light, forcing frustrated motorists to honk in protest.

BMW holds up traffic at green light

The incident allegedly took place on 8 March along AMK Avenue 8 during a rainy afternoon.

Dashcam footage posted on SGRV shows a line of vehicles stuck behind a stationary BMW that failed to move when the light turned green.

As frustrated drivers blared their horns, the filming motorcyclist, who had been waiting in the rain, decided to investigate.

Riding around a Honda in front of him, he spotted the culprit — a white BMW idling at the crosswalk with no apparent reason.

Pulling up beside the luxury car, the furious motorcyclist knocked on the window while the confused passenger inside looked on, seemingly unaware of the situation.

“Go this way!” the motorcyclist snapped, pointing straight ahead. The chorus of honking cars continued in the background.

To the BMW driver’s credit, they immediately obeyed and drove off — but not before the motorcyclist unleashed a few choice words in frustration.

Netizens slam BMW driver for holding up traffic

Many netizens scolded the BMW driver for their obliviousness, praising the motorcyclist for taking action.

One user joked that the driver might later accuse the rider of “road rage” or claim he damaged the car’s window.

Others speculated that the driver and passenger were distracted, possibly on their phones, and failed to notice the green light.

However, some netizens suggested the BMW was actually waiting to make a right turn from a straight-lane position — an error that contributed to the unnecessary traffic hold-up.

