TikTok Boat Jumping Challenge Kills 4 In The US, Rescuers Urge People To Stop

Boat Jumping Challenge On TikTok Has Killed 4 People In The Last 6 Months

In the age of social media, many people would do almost anything for likes and shares.

That includes jumping off a boat when it’s still moving, reportedly a popular TikTok challenge.

Unfortunately, four people in the United States (US) have already been killed while attempting this challenge, rescuers have said.

They urged people to stop doing the challenge, saying, “it’s not worth your life”.

4 men died doing TikTok challenge

In the last six months, four deaths took place in the state of Alabama that were “easily avoidable”, reported WBMA-LD, a TV station in the state affiliated with ABC.

Captain Jim Dennis, from the rescue squad of the city of Childersburg, told the station that all of them were men doing a TikTok challenge.

He described it as thus,

It’s where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don’t dive, you’re jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water.

While some jump feet first into the water, others may attempt it with their backs facing the water, or even do a backflip.

4 broke their necks in boat jumping challenge

In all four cases, the fatalities broke their necks when they hit the water, Cpt Dennis said.

One of the men was a father whose wife and three children were in the boat.

His wife, who was recording the jump, ended up recording his death.

The victim in the most recent tragedy was a middle-aged man who jumped off a boat in May.

More may attempt boat jumping challenge as summer approaches

Capt Dennis feared more people will attempt the challenge as summer approached.

This is a pattern that rescuers have seen over the last two years, he said.

He told WVTM-TV, an NBC affiliate in Alabama, that the “needless loss of life” is “frustrating” especially when rescue crews are working hard to try to save lives.

Rescuers urge people not to do it

Cpt Dennis urged people not to take part in this trend, adding,

It’s something that needs to go away and stay away.

He also advised people to prevent their family and friends from boat jumping.

If a boat jumper doesn’t immediately resurface, their companions should call for help and try not to leave the location.

An avid boater interviewed by WBMA-LD said jumping out of a boat going at high speed is “almost like hitting concrete”.

‘Angel of death’ TikTok challenge also fatal

Boat jumping isn’t the only TikTok challenge that has been fatal.

In June 2022, an Indonesian teenager attempted the “angel of death” challenge, which involves jumping in front of a moving truck.

The 18-year-old passed away instantly when he didn’t manage to jump away in time.

Another teenager aged 14 ended up in hospital after being hit by a truck as he attempted the challenge.

Hopefully, people will exercise discretion before joining in on dangerous social media trends.

