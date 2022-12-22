Hospital In France Evacuated After Elderly Man Arrives With Bomb Inside Rectum, Surgeons Remove Explosive

88-Year-Old Frenchman Shows Up At Hospital With World War 1 Bomb Stuck In Rectum

A hospital in France was partially evacuated after an elderly patient showed up with an antique bomb lodged in his rectum.

Fortunately, bomb disposal experts confirmed that the artillery shell had little chance of exploding.

Doctors proceeded to perform surgery on the man and successfully removed the object. He is now on his way to making a full recovery.

Patient with artillery shell in rectum sparks hospital bomb scare

Citing French newspaper Var-Matin, the New York Post reported that a man went to the Sainte Musse Hospital in Toulon for help with a rather strange ailment.

The 88-year-old had a World War I bomb stuck inside his rectum. According to the Daily Mail, he had inserted it for sexual pleasure.

The incident subsequently sparked a bomb scare.

A spokesperson for the hospital stated that from 9pm to 11.30pm on Saturday (17 Dec), there was an emergency that required the intervention of a bomb squad.

There was also a partial evacuation of patients, and incoming emergencies were redirected to other hospitals, reported The Telegraph.

Thankfully, bomb disposal experts determined that it was unlikely that the bomb would go off.

They revealed that the shell was a collector’s item from World War I. The French military commonly used it in the early 1900s.

Doctors surgically remove bomb

After receiving the experts’ assurance, doctors proceeded to remove the bomb from the man’s butt.

Surgeons reportedly had to make an incision on his abdomen to extract the shell measuring 20cm long and 6cm wide.

Luckily for the patient, the operation was a success. The man is now in “good health” and likely to make a full recovery.

Still, medical personnel admitted that this was a highly unusual case for them.

One hospital staff member told Var-Martin that they do occasionally find “unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be”, such as fruit or even a can of shaving foam.

However, finding an artillery shell was a first for them.

Guess you could say that the unusual discovery left them shell-shocked.

