3 dead, dozens injured after bomb explodes at crowded fair in Thailand

3 dead after a bomb was tossed into a crowd at Thailand fair

At around 11.30pm on 13 Dec, authorities in Umphang District, Tak province, Thailand received reports that a bomb had been tossed into a crowd at a local fair.

According to local reports, 3 people were killed and many more were injured in the attack.

Thai news outlet 3Plus News reported that there were a total of 48 injured individuals.

The deceased individuals have since been identified as 14-year-old Miss Piew, 57-year-old Ms Sasithorn, and Mr Yodrak Chalerm.

Bomb tossed into crowd near stage area

The improvised bomb had been thrown into a crowded area near a stage.

According to Khaosod, the bomb caused an instant panic as people rushed to get away from the explosion.

Footage of the aftermath showed the injured lying on the fairgrounds while being attended to.

Multiple victims had severe injuries, with some needing CPR. Additionally, many of the injured were hit by bomb fragments.

Emergency services conveyed the injured to the hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations ongoing

The fair was an annual event taking place from 8 to 14 Dec, with the attack occurring on the penultimate night.

Local police have arrested two young men following the fatal attack, one of whom has confessed to the crime.

The attack is believed to have been revenge for his friend who had been killed in front of a convenience store.

